Thurman Street Collective is basically a weed-infused pantry. Its extensive stock of edibles includes the usual cookies and gummies, plus infused cold brews, olive oils and almond butter. When we visited, there were even recipe cards for infused vegan avocado pudding out on the counter. Set up in an old house off bougie Northwest 23rd Avenue, the shop has a spacious waiting room with cannabis magazines, a fluffy seating rug and locally made ceramics for sale. Its edibles selection is what makes it most unique, but the small stock of flower and pre-rolls isn't bad, either. Though it only stocks around a dozen strains at a time, it's all sungrown, for $8 to $12 a gram.