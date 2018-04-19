1234 NE 102nd Ave., 503-384-2959, treesmarijuana.com. 7:45 am-10 pm Monday-Saturday, 8:30 am-10 pm Sunday.

Trees is the future of dispensaries. In addition to being almost entirely women-run, it's one of the few shops constructed after a law last April that eliminated the rule requiring a waiting room. As a result, Trees feels more like a neighborhood bodega than a heavily regulated, sterilized place to buy a Schedule I drug. No longer will you wait while the receptionist types the entire contents of your ID into a computer system or sit awkwardly on that velvet couch wondering how many pieces of candy you can take. Trees gives you a sense of autonomy, a place where the budtenders will hold your hand only if you'd like them to. The center of the room even has glass counters with petri dishes of nugs with a magnifying glass you can use to examine them. You'll need the extra time to browse: There's a strong selection of about 25 strains, daily pre-roll deals of $5 to $8 and a case full of goodies, like CBD teas and THC-infused soaking salts and gummies.

NEARBY:  Original Joe's (10200 NE Halsey St.) serves all-American comfort food of the county-fair and sports-stadium variety: sloppy burgers, hot dogs drowning in their fixings, and its signature, hand-dipped corn dogs the size of a billy club.

