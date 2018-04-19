Oregon literally has more weed than it knows what to do with right now. Even with 540 licensed dispensaries carrying jar upon glistening jar of high-quality flower, there's still so much being grown across the state that prices have plunged to the cheapest in the nation. It's not just the sheer volume of choice that's overwhelming, but how we talk about it. Unfiltered conversation with experts who know their stuff inevitably turns into a cyclone of scientific jargon. No longer is getting high discussed in terms of abstract "vibes." It's all terpenes and cannabinoids and phenotypes and THC-to-CBD ratios. For the newcomer, it can be dizzying, confusing, even a little intimidating.