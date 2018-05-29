As far as which swimming hole to visit, it's really a choose-your-own-adventure kind of deal. The Smith Homestead day-use area, close to the Tillamook Forest Center, has deep, clear pools with river-rock beaches, although you'll need to reserve ahead for picnic shelter use. The Footbridge day-use area has deep and shallow sections, so it depends on whether you're looking to sunbathe on the rocks or head upriver to the Wilson River Footbridge for swimming and cliff jumping. If you're looking for something quieter, park at milepost 15, where the river bends and slows into a sparkling deep pool. These are just a few examples of swimming holes here, although you'll definitely find more along the way. Again, check any spots you're planning to jump into, and it's recommended to wear water shoes for traction. If parking at Tillamook Forest Center, remember that the gates are locked at closing time, so you'll have no way to get out.