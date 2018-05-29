In addition to the towering 227-foot Starvation Creek Falls, a section of trail that accesses three additional cascades just reopened in mid-May. You can now visit Lancaster, Hole-in-the-Wall and Cabin Creek Falls. If you're a fan of Gorge history, follow the dry creek bed just east of Hole-in-the-Wall Falls around the corner to a now dry Warren Falls. When the Historic Highway opened, Warren Falls was interfering with the new King of Roads. So in 1939, the highway department constructed a massive metal weir and tunnel system to divert water from the top of what was once Warren Falls through a massive basalt cliff to where it now spits out as Hole-in-the-Wall Falls. Or if you're up to it, you can test your mettle with the relentless elevation gain of the 11.6-mile loop hike up to Mount Defiance and down Starvation Ridge. Bear in mind that some trails accessed via this hike may still be closed.