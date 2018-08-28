Fifteen Special Features of Portland's High-End Hotels Locals Need to Know About

The Wy'East Wolfpack has legit trail cred. Founded by a pair of ultramarathoners who push their bodies to the limit on terrain both rugged and remote, this Portland business offers boot camps for anyone looking to embrace discomfort. Normally, there's a fee to join any of Wolfpack's group runs, but twice a week a guide leads both Dossier guests and locals on scenic routes across the city for free. Tuesdays starting at 6:30 pm, you can get a fast-pass Frommer's Guide to Portland's public art. For those looking to slip out of the urban core for a bit, a Thursday 6:30 am run winds around Washington Park's International Rose Test and Japanese gardens. The courses are 5 miles long, so it's no ultramarathon, but you can always tell yourself you're in training. ANDI PREWITT.