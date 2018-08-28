We toured a dozen of the new and remodeled hotels that have opened in recent years, searching out their unique features and amenities. We didn't find any gold toilets or complimentary foie gras truffles, but we did discover basement rec rooms, human-sized Jenga sets and secret rooftop hideaways. We reviewed the new wave of hotel bars—the most discreet spots in town for a stiff drink and a fried rabbit. And we ranked the top 10 hotel restrooms—you'll thank us later.