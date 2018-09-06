Colin Kaepernick is celebrating his return to the national stage here in Oregon.
The radical quarterback, who took a knee to protest racial injustice and spurred a national debate on sports and politics, is the centerpiece of a commercial debuting on NBC tonight. And he's watching with Nike employees—on the sportwear giant's campus in Beaverton.
The Oregonian first reported Kaepernick's visit.
In the three days since Kaepernick unveiled his partnership with Nike for the company's new Just Do It ad campaign, the internet has lit up with commentary (and some interesting homemade memes.)
Today, short videos taken by employees of the athletics company show, he appears to be giving motivational remarks to a large crowd of onlookers.
The Nike commercial, created by Portland ad agency Wieden + Kennedy, that features Kaepernick will premiere during the NFL season opener tonight.
In the meantime, keep your eyes peeled for an IRL encounter with the new Nike star.
