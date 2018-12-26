MUSIC: SZA's 2017 album, CTRL, was the top-selling vinyl at both Music Millennium and Everyday Music, though the overall best-seller at Music Millennium was John Prine's Tree of Forgiveness, which sold 369 copies on both vinyl and CD. Jackpot Records sold "about 100" copies of The Sciences, by stoner-metal legends Sleep, good enough to be their top-earner for the year. The most expensive ticket for a show at Moda Center was a $335 seat to see Italian opera star Andrea Bocelli, but the most-attended show was Metallica's first Portland appearance in a decade, on Dec. 5, which brought in 18,575 people. The arena's fastest sellout was for Elton John's farewell tour, which stops in Portland next month—it sold out in less than 30 minutes. The song Portland streamed on Spotify more than any other city was "Frontin'" by rapper Ja'Ryan, though the most-streamed song overall was "God's Plan" by Drake.