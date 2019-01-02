Fallout Dogs

Last May, Portland artist Julia Oldham went to the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone to take pictures of the stray dogs living among the remnants of one of history's most catastrophic nuclear disasters. When the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant began to break down in 1986, the entire city of Pripyat was evacuated, and residents had to leave behind most of what they owned, including their pets. Oldham displayed photos from the trip in an exhibit back in September, but her primary project is a film about the dogs that is getting its premiere this First Thursday. Even if it ends up being merely another "life amid rubble" metaphor, it will be one with striking imagery and adorable critters. Portland Pataphysical Society, 625 NW Everett St., No. 104, patapdx.com. Reception 6-8 pm Thursday, Jan. 3. Exhibit runs through Feb. 17.