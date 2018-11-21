It's a difficult balance to assert an artists' place in history while also questioning the basis of history. Even writing an article about Monuments is just another iteration of evaluating art in a context it doesn't care to be in. But DUG's introduction to the Monuments slices through the idea that all of that is some kind of paradox. The collective points to rhetoric like "Abraham Lincoln freed the slaves," as an example of how recognition is wrapped. "No," the collective writes. "The enslaved people fought and died to free themselves, and so long as the majority of statues, public sculptures and landmarks in this country are in reference to colonialism and its leaders, an accurate story of this country is not being told."