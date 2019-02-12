In most cases, no one would end up at a hotel bar on purpose.

Designed for the transient, they're often devoid of any authentic local flavor and most definitely overpriced. But while that last bit may be true some of the time, Portland's been blessed by a hotel boom in which developers are actually paying great attention to the details.

Sure, you'll still find the occasional eye-burning assault on good taste, like OuiBar inside the new Radisson Red. But more often, our hotel bars aren't just for captive travelers with no other options—they're places a local might want to seek out.

There's Xport, the 16th-story sky bar at the Porter with a double-sided balcony, fire pits and views of both Mount Hood and the West Hills. There's Rosa Rosa, Vitaly Paley's opulent new restaurant and bar, with deep basin green leather banquette seating, hypnotic black-and-white diamond tiled floors and drinks to match the swank. There's the sleek, streamlined ground-floor drinking lobby at AC Marriott, where there's no need to chase down a server—simply page one with the push of a button that sends a signal to the employee's Apple Watch-like device.

The best part is you're likely to be the only Portland resident among a smattering of businessmen frowning silently at laptops and couples quietly planning the next-days sightseeing itineraries. It's the kind of environment where you can savor that $14 cocktail in peace, with plenty of room to spread out. I don't know about you, but I'll cough up a few extra bucks to avoid jockeying for a barstool with the rest of the suckers at the usual crowded hot spots.

1. Because we're not afraid of public displays of affection…

2. Because women are in charge…

3. Because our local theater scene tells true, inspiring Oregon stories…

4. Because Kevin Calabro and Lamar Hurd make even Blazer losses fun…

5. Because we're still No. 1 in semi-factual superlatives…

6. Because we have a sixth quadrant now…

7. Because the hottest rapper in the game is obsessed with us…

8. Because Oregon is gradually getting more diverse, and in unexpected ways…

9. Because we can work it out…

10. Because we helped jump-start the movement that's changing the tech 
industry…

11. Because if you want to, you can dance to…

12. Because we're so sex positive, you can take a class on…

13. Because we're working to become a bike haven again…

14. Because after walking across Antarctica, I can still come back 
to my favorite dive bar…

15. Because the Blazers' game-day posters are the coolest collectibles in sports…

16. Because our airport is Beervana…

17. Because our fake fast food beats the real thing…

18. Because the Big Pipe is keeping poop out of the river…

19. Because we're making an effort to diversify the cannabis industry…

20. Because we finally have a virtual reality playland…

21. Because we have nicer weather than Hawaii (no, really)…

22. Because Basic Rights Oregon is fighting for LGTBQ+ rights—and winning…

23. Because Portland State's gym just underwent an awesome makeover…

24. …and the courthouse is getting one, too.

25. Because our hotel bars are some of the best bars in the city…

26. Because you'll spend less time in jail here than the national average…

27. Because we make some of the best guitar pedals in the biz…

28. Because our Curry is better than that other Curry…

29. Because we're Raptorville USA…

30. Because ICE hates us…

31. Because everything that dies someday comes back…