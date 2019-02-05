Perhaps the biggest contrast between the front and back rooms is the attitude, which is noticeable in subtle, Wes Anderson-esque aesthetic tics. In the main dining hall, the menu font is some derivative of Futura, and the small doodlings of goat heads, roses and hands clinking wine glasses look more like the art you'd find on the T-shirt of a tattooed regular at Sandy Hut. In the context of the high-end hotel dining scene, this a bold and smart move for Paley. In a market inundated with restaurants that are stridently classy, it couldn't hurt to tone it down a notch and offer a middle ground between Imperial and the plethora of more lowbrow options. The gulf is as wide as the Mediterranean itself, but Paley does a commendable job filling it with food that's as interesting as it is fun and approachable.