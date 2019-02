Festive Selfness

Last year, filmmaker Evan James Atwood and voguer Bouton Volonté collaborated on "Denim Quartz," a dreamy, gorgeous video that features Volonté dancing in a lush field and a gray apartment while, of course, wearing denim. Now, Atwood and Volonté are teaming up for another denim-centric work. The duo's next video will premiere at the opening reception for Volonté's exhibit, Festive Selfness, which she describes as a "denim wonderland." What exactly that will look like remains to be seen, but it will undoubtedly be playful, joyous and, since Volonté will perform at the opening, worth your time. The show's opening will also be a birthday celebration for Volonté and a fundraiser to replace recently stolen camera equipment. Ori Gallery, 4038 N Mississippi Ave., oriartgallery.com, Opening performance and screening 6 pm Saturday, March 2; exhibit through April 14, $5-$15 suggested donation