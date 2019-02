The ghost in Krasue is less of a character and more of an ambient terror that lurks on the edges of the villagers' interpersonal relationships, which take up most of the show. Her traits exist as plot devices and, according to Cat, as a vessel for social messages. There's a pregnant character in Krasue whose baby the ghost wants to eat, but for the most part, her hauntings are brought on by a lack of hygiene. "Wherever it's filthy and disgusting, she's going to be there," says Cat. "That ghost was there for social control. If you were filthy at that time, you invite a plague. You invite a disease that would wipe out a whole village."