James Beard Award-winning restaurateurs (Greg Denton and Gabrielle Quinonez) wrote the book here on grilling—literally, in the form of 2016 recipe guide Around the Fire. Ox is the duo's Argentine steakhouse, the menu of which boasts charred largesse like asado Argentino ($94 for two): It's a cast-iron grill plate laden with steak, sweetbreads, sausage and short ribs. But Ox's signature dish remains a heavenly clam chowder ($18) spiked with slices of raw jalapeño transformed by smoked bone marrow. $$$$.