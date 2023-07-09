Thorns Show Their Pride in a Civic Celebration of LGBTQ+ Lives

Newcomers to Portland, including gender refugees, are often surprised by the civic fervor for the Thorns. “In my 40 years of life, I had never seen both men and women root for a women’s sports team,” said Tiffany Rodriguez, who fled Fort Worth, Texas for Sellwood. In this week’s podcast, she added: “I don’t know if people realize, it’s not like this in other parts of the country.”

Last week, the soccer club returned the love. The Pride Night celebration on Saturday, July 1 saw fans arrive at Providence Park sporting Pride scarves. A fundraiser by the Rose City Riveters supporters’ group sent thousands of dollars to New Avenues for Youth, which supports homeless teenagers, many of whom are LGBTQ+.

The Thorns lost to the Kansas City Current, 1-0, in their first home loss this season. Yet the stadium was filled with winners.