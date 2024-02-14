When Portland is feeling difficult to love, borrow a page from Ross Gay.

The Philadelphia poet and professor popularized a joy-enhancing technique in 2019′s The Book of Delights. In that book of essays and its 2023 sequel, the author argues there is something to treasure every day for those who pay attention. Gay delights in topics as varied as babies, tomato seedlings, fireflies and train travel.

Consider the “Reasons to Love Portland” issue a list of 24 reasons to delight in the Rose City, coming at you in a winter month when it can be difficult to conjure them on your own (and in a newspaper that more often reflects on problems).

You know about Portland’s wounds and its political divides, its twin crises of homelessness and fentanyl. But we ask you to consider a futsal club that serves professional athletes, city commissioners, and 3-year-olds alike, and a plus-size clothing resale boutique named—delightfully—I Want Seconds.

There’s a music store that hand-makes the cables that rock stars covet, a community space for candlelit yoga, cello sound baths, and tea ceremonies, and a pub at the base of Mount Tabor that combines Dungeons & Dragons with craft beer. Or perhaps you’re just curious which independent theater Gov. Tina Kotek favors (trick question, all of them).

So stop. Look around. Therapy llamas in little outfits are roaming the airport. Delight. —Rachel Saslow, WW Arts & Culture Reporter

24 Reasons to Love Portland Right Now

Therapy Llamas Strut Our Airport Hallways

Portland Finally Got an Outdoor Concert Venue

A Hike That’s Both a Workout and a Forest Bath

Johnny Shaw Is Publishing Excerpts From Books That Don’t Exist

We Have a Plethora of Board Game Nights

Portland Thorns, Politicians and Toddlers All Play Futsal Together in Rose City Park

The Internet Can Be a Force for Good

All the Rock Stars Need Divine Noise’s Cables

Nerds Have DJ Switch and the Most Enthusiastic Dance Floors

We’re Still No. 1 in Semi-Factual Superlatives

Volunteers Keep Eyes on the Portland Police Bureau

Why Gov. Tina Kotek Loves Portland

We Find Love Through Deep, Silent Eye Contact for a Full Minute

We Give Our Holidays a Gothic Twist, Then Parade Them Through Town

We Finally Have a Country Music Venue Again

Why Portland Timber Eryk Williamson Loves Portland

Kids Can Join the Vegan Scouts

The Owner of a Plus-Size Resale Shop Is Helping Lead Our City’s Fat Liberation Movement

Portland Has Designated Spaces to Just…Be

Our Dads Rock in Wilco Tribute Band Wilclone

We Demand Representation in Our Bodice-Rippers

Artists Repertory Theatre’s Rebirth Is Finally In Sight

The Portland Thorns Finally Have New Owners

Why Playwright and Theater-Maker Josie Seid Loves Portland



