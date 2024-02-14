Portland Thorns, Politicians and Toddlers All Play Futsal Together in Rose City Park

Rose City Futsal East, known as RCF to its regulars, is just three courts, a gym and a pub in an old appliance warehouse next to Interstate 84. But the vibe is undeniable.

“There’s a really great sense of community when you step into the building,” says Julian Blaine, who coaches at RCF camps in the summer.

The club sees players as young as 3 and adults in their 80s. Anyone can find a team and league that suits their ability, whether they’ve never played soccer or futsal or grew up with a ball at their feet.

And it’s addictive. RCF is usually packed, with the last adult league games starting way past the listed closing time of 10 pm many nights. There’s an end-of-year tournament called the Hangover Classic. RCF youth teams play some of the best futsal in the country, traveling for national tournaments and consistently faring well. City Commissioner Rene Gonzalez holds his own in a men’s league.

“We have programming that fits everyone’s skill, ability and intensity,” says marketing director Joe Lesher. “We want this place to be a spot that everyone feels comfortable coming to.”

Futsal began in Uruguay in the 1930s and quickly spread throughout South America. It’s a five-a-side game played on a smaller pitch with a smaller ball. Players are never offside, like in soccer. Think basketball, but with your feet.

Here in Portland, RCF was founded in 2013 by 10 families looking to create an inclusive futsal experience; the club expanded to the westside with a Tigard location in 2016. (Full disclosure: I have worked at the front desk.)

To make the game even more accessible, RCF fields low-pressure “community” teams in most adult league divisions. Referee fees are waived and jerseys are provided. “How often as adults do we just get the opportunity to go out and play?” Lesher says.

GO: Rose City Futsal, 5010 NE Oregon St., 503-734-2382, rosecityfutsal.com. 4–10 pm Monday–Wednesday, 4–7 pm Thursday-Friday, 8 am–10 pm Saturday-Sunday.

See the rest of 2024′s Reasons to Love Portland here!