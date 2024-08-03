One Last Look: Portland LGBTQ+ Pride Parade and Festival 2024

Guests’ fashion choices were hot, even if temperatures were more mild.

Pride Parade July 2024 (Lindsay Rae)
By Andrew Jankowski and Lindsay Rae

It wasn’t a scorcher like last year, but the second annual Portland LGBTQ+ Pride Festival and Parade celebrated in July went no less hard. Thousands of queer Portlanders and their allies gathered on Sunday, July 21 along the parade route through Old Town as LGBTQ+ organizations—as well as corporations and politicians endearing themselves to the community—strolled through the street to Naito Parkway, pooling into the Tom McCall Waterfront Park’s festival and main stage.

Guests dressed to impress with both fabulously flamboyant costumes, as well as political messages for related sweetheart causes, including education rights and peace in the Middle East.

