Thrift City

That relentless summer heat might finally be waning, meaning fall is on a cooling horizon. It’s time to pull out all those folded sweaters pushed to the back of the closet and maybe even refresh your wardrobe with a few new pieces.

Find yourself cringing at the thought of another expense? No shame there, you’re far from alone. Inflation’s been in an irrational mood for years, and times are tough around here—as recently reported by WW, federal stats show non-farm employment in the Portland metropolitan area dropped 0.8% from May 2023 to May 2024, the largest job loss among the nation’s top 50 cities.

Before you skip the new pants or head straight for fast fashion, we’re here to remind you that this city is brimming with solidly made, highly stylish clothing that’s been loved for years, ready to dive into your arms—or onto your arms—at a more tolerable price point.

We’re talking thrift, people. This city’s packed and stacked with secondhand, vintage, consignment, bargains—a paradise for deals on duds.

If you’re just dipping a toe into thrifting, we’ve got recommendations on where to start. And buying used clothing isn’t just a score for you—your purchases might even help a larger cause, like over at Psanctum Thrift where proceeds go toward making psychedelic-assisted therapy more accessible.

So let’s get to it—we’ve got some fall shopping to do.

—Robin Bacior, Arts & Culture Editor

