Because We’ve Got Grover’s Curiosity Shop, and It Doesn’t Want Anything to Do With Minimalism

The saying goes that one man’s trash is another man’s treasure. Martha Grover would be inclined to agree.

After all, she watched a customer of hers beeline straight toward a pink and green sparkly shrine she made featuring a little ceramic cat and rose-colored candles and purchase it. “He just went straight to it like a magnet,” Grover says. “He goes, ‘My mother would love this!’”

A bookstore and artist collective, Grover’s Curiosity Shop is certainly a place for moms. But it also speaks to the inner child in all of us. For sale on a recent drizzly Saturday? A grater in the shape of a dress (which this writer bought for $3) and a wolf diorama, just to name a couple of things. Add in a prize wheel for purchases over $25, mystery bags, and racks of vintage clothing, and you have your own version of an I Spy book.

The colorful walls and crammed shelves in the curiosity shop are reminiscent of another time, a far cry from the beige tones and basic designs that have taken over many modern homes.

“I have never understood minimalism; that is just not my vibe,” Grover says. “This is joyful,” she adds, waving her arms around the store.

Grover, a folk artist and author, runs the shop as a side project outside of her day job. Ten years ago, she was trying to decide what to do for her birthday and decided to put on a garage sale. “This is like having a garage sale every week,” she says. “It’s great. I love it.”

Like the typical garage sale, the curiosity shop tends to attract wanderers. It’s tucked out of any major traffic on a corner between Southeast 14th Avenue and Clinton Street. That means the typical customer base consists of people wandering off Division Street, bikers who stop and give the shop a glance, and those trying to wait out the MAX line. (Grover jokes that the train is great business for her.)

When Grover outgrew a space in Troutdale and made her way into Portland in December 2021, she cringed at the idea of becoming a boss. Perhaps her solution—turning the space into a cooperative where artists split shifts as well as earnings—has only enhanced the charm.

And when you have a semi-permanent garage sale, the store becomes a home. Grover’s Curiosity Shop has hosted musicians and speakers, collage nights and book releases in a warehouse next door. Grover looks forward to regulars who bring their friends from out of town and tell them this place doesn’t exist anywhere else.

A customer once told Grover “there’s no accounting for whimsy” as he bought a mask. Grover likes that. “You may not find what you’re looking for,” she says, “but you’ll find something that you weren’t looking for.”