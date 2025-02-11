What to Do in Portland (Feb. 12–18, 2025)

WATCH: Cascade Festival of African Films

Celebrate Black History Month at the 35th annual Cascade Festival of African Films! The festival’s lineup of nearly 20 different films—made everywhere from Uganda to Senegal to Kenya to Nigeria to Cameroon—aims to depict “Africa through the eyes of Africans, rather than as a vision of Africa packaged for Western viewers.” This Friday and Saturday marks the festival’s centerpiece weekend, featuring the artistry of acclaimed Senegalese filmmaker Moussa Sene Absa. There’ll be screenings of his works—Xalé, Tableau Ferraille and Madame Brouette—plus Q&A sessions with the director. See africanfilmfestival.org for showtimes and venues through Saturday, March 1. Free.

GO: Mount Tabor Dance

Tonight, Mount Tabor Dance Community and the Portland Winter Light Festival collaborate to throw Glow With the Flow, an illuminated outdoor dance party full of lights, LEDs, flow toys, strobes, neon, hoops, poi and all that glitters. Local DJs M. LORD, Mienne B2B Chaach, Brassless Chaps (nice), and Kallum will spin bass, hip-hop, and funk in Director Park, so be sure to show out, glow out and strut your shiniest stuff (fr, there’s even a “Show Your Light” fashion show) under the stars together. Director Park, 815 SW Park Ave., @tabordance on Instagram. 6–10 pm Wednesday, Feb. 12. Free.

LAUGH: Love Isn’t Blind

Imagine a dating show where the men can’t speak…like, at all. Sounds incredible, right? Well, thanks to comedian Allison Goldberg, not only does that concept exist—it’s also coming to Portland! In “Love Isn’t Blind,” men compete onstage for one bachelorette…silently. And eventually, after a series of trials (including calling the guys’ moms), the winner is sent off with the bachelorette to the bar for an immediate date. Oh, and—whether you consider this next part a Valentine’s Day blessing or quite literally your worst nightmare—here’s a PSA: Audience members wear wristbands according to their relationship status, while a wingcouple (who wear actual wings) helps those too shy to make a move secure a date. Helium Comedy Club, 1510 SE 9th Ave., 503-583-8464, portland.heliumcomedy.com. 8 pm Thursday, Feb. 13. $27+.

GO: For Your Eyes Only

If you and your Valentine are into “bold, provocative, thought-provoking” and definitely spicy art exhibitions…the opening of For Your Eyes Only could be y’all’s ideal date night. An exploration of the complex world of sexting and digital intimacy, this monthlong exhibition features intimate and powerful nude self-portraiture by members of the Portland community aimed at breaking down long-held taboos surrounding body image, vulnerability, and self-worth. Friday’s opening reception features DJ performances, a “sexy selfie booth,” refreshments, plus a raffle benefitting Raphael House, which supports survivors of domestic violence. Purple Door Gallery, 3557 SE Division St., 503-451-3265, foryoureyesonlyart.com. Various times Friday–Sunday, Feb. 14–March 16. Prices vary. RSVP.

LISTEN: Sail Into Love: A Yacht Rock Valentine

However, if you’re on the lookout for something a little less risqué and a little more, erm, breezy…“Sail Into Love: A Yacht Rock Valentine” might just be the way to go. This Valentine’s Day, set sail (oof, sorry) for an evening of classic ’70s yacht rock anthems, nostalgia, and romance with The Yachtsmen and the Red Light Romeos. Whether you’re celebrating the holiday with your Valentine or getting groovy with friends, it’ll be a night of smooth rock, indelible melodies, tasty guitar licks, and overall good vibes. McMenamins Crystal Ballroom, 1332 W Burnside St., 503-384-2511, crystalballroompdx.com. 6:30–11 pm Friday, Feb. 14. $30–$44. 21+.

LISTEN: Alex Cuba Live in Concert

This February, The Old Church Concert Hall celebrates Black History Month with performances and collaborations that honor the enduring contributions of Black artists and their ongoing influence on our culture, aiming to highlight the power of music as a reflection of identity, resilience and creativity. This weekend, that means a performance by legendary Grammy-winning artist Alex Cuba—a musician known for his infectious blend of funk, soul, and pan-Latin influences. The Old Church Concert Hall, 1422 SW 11th Ave., 503-222-2031, tocportland.org. 7:30 pm Saturday, Feb. 15. $30+.

GO: WeBike Ride to LED Drag Show for WTFNB+ and Allies

Calling all WTFNB (women, trans, femme, nonbinary) community members and their allies! This Saturday, it’s time to light up your bike and join The Street Trust’s WeBike WTFNB+ program for a ride to the LED Drag Show. That’s right, it’s two events in one: one in the journey and the other in the destination. You’ll meet at Rose’s Equipment Supply to gear up, before embarking on an easy sunset bike ride with lights and music over to the Cart Blocks, where you’ll witness illuminated performances by such icons as Ry Bred, Puanani Possé, Kisses Ash, Sativa GD Jones and Mona Chrome. Rose’s Equipment Supply, 207 SE Clay St., pdxwlf.com. 5:30 pm Saturday, Feb. 15. Free.

