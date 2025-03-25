What to Do In Portland (March 26-April 1, 2025)

GO: Paint and Sip Portland

This week (and most weeks of late, really) definitely calls for a little paint-and-sip moment…or four. Paint and Sip Portland offers four different sessions this week—each led by a talented, experienced artist who will guide you every step of the way. Choose from painting a Super Blue Moon tonight, some Misty Morning Mountains on Friday, a Sunset Lake on Saturday, or a Starry Starry Portland on Sunday. Or paint ’em all, and become the booziest Bob Ross in the bunch! Various locations, paintandsipportland.com. Various times. $40.

WATCH: Jim Henson’s Labyrinth: In Concert

Experience Jim Henson’s original, most iconic masterpiece—featuring an extra glammed-up David Bowie goblin king, a blue-haired worm, and a slew of other outrageous, fuzzy characters—The Muppets. JK, it’s Labyrinth. Actually, it’s Jim Henson’s Labyrinth: In Concert, meaning you’ll get to watch the film as a live band performs its score in sync with Bowie’s original vocals. And FYI for the Henson-heads among us: You can even get VIP tix that include a whole bunch of Labyrinth-themed swag. Revolution Hall, 1300 SE Stark St., 971-808-5094, revolutionhall.com. 8 pm Thursday, March 27. $57+.

DANCE: Regency Rave: A Bridgerton Inspired Dance Party w/ DJ Timothy BeeThis just in…we’ve received the latest scandal sheet: Dearest Gentle Readers, your presence is requested at A Bridgerton Inspired Dance Party. Think Bridgerton…but yassified. DJ Timothy Bee spins music inspired by the show’s soundtrack, there’ll be fancy drink specials, and everyone will be dressed to the nines in “Regency-era decadence with a club twist.” Who knows, perhaps you’ll even be chosen as the diamond of the season…XOXO, Lady Whistledown. Holocene, 1001 SE Morrison St., 503-239-7639, holocene.org. 9 pm Thursday, March 27. $13.

GO: NAYA Native Made MarketplaceMake your way down to Lloyd Center for the NAYA Native Made Marketplace! This weekend, NAYA Marketplace—a team within the Native American Youth and Family Center that assists Native entrepreneurs—hosts nearly 50 Native vendors. You’ll find everything from clothing to art to prints to beaded jewelry to crafts—even traditional medicines. Oh, and there’ll be a raffle, games, plus the chance to win “a really great prize pack.” Love! Lloyd Center, 2201 Lloyd Center, 503-528-8515, nayamarketplace.org. 11 am–6 pm Saturday–Sunday, March 29–30. Free.

GO: Reed Zine FestCalling all Portland zinesters and zine appreciators: Don’t miss the 2025 Reed Zine Fest, organized by the Reed College Library. This Saturday, come support independent publishing, DIY and zine making with over 100 local community and Reedie zinesters. The festival features a whole lotta zines (duh), plus art and zine workshops, community roundtables, and a keynote presentation by Alex Wrekk—a PDX local zinester who’s published the zine Brainscan since 1997. Reed College, 3203 SE Woodstock Blvd., events.reed.edu. 11 am–4 pm Saturday, March 29. Free.

WATCH: The Banana Pitch Variety ShowHosted by music and arts journalist Michelle Kicherer, The Banana Pitch Variety Show is back and weirder than ever. Born out of an idea for a show featuring a “life-size” (i.e., human-sized) banana hiding in a bathtub—The Banana Pitch Variety Show (in its current form) interviews musicians, writers, storytellers, comedians, and “other acts” (one time it interviewed a puppy). All shows are recorded for the radio show on @pdxradioproject. March’s lineup includes BendreTheGiant, Berkley, Judy Nahum, William Surly, and Eel Sallad. Alberta Street Pub, 1036 NE Alberta St., bananapitch.com. 7 pm Monday, March 31. $12–$15.

