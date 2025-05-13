What to Do in Portland (May 14–20, 2025)

CELEBRATE: AANHPI Heritage Month

It’s AANHPI Heritage Month, and Lan Su Chinese Garden is pulling out all the stops. All month long, Lan Su will showcase traditional outfits, cultural performances, and vendors from local Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander communities, and host educational talks and demonstrations. This weekend’s “Cultural Immersion Saturday” focuses on Pacific Islander culture—you can learn how to make a hilo lei lā’ī, sample some of the islands’ native plants, and even learn native Polynesian dance. Lan Su Chinese Garden, 239 NW Everett St., 503-228-8131, lansugarden.org . 10 am–6:30 pm daily, through Saturday, May 31. $16+.

DRINK: Portland Mercury‘s Highball

Our friends at Portland Mercury have done it again. On the heels (or should we say…wheels) of Food Cart Week (sorry)—it’s the return of the Portland Mercury’s Highball: a full week of fancy, delicious-sounding cocktails crafted by the best bartenders in Portland. From a rosemary paloma at Holman’s, to the Nutty Professor at Swine Moonshine & Whiskey Bar, to possibly the most gorgeous “Psychedelic Margarita” I’ve ever seen at Carlita’s—you can drink your way through the city for just $10 a pop. For locations, visit everout.com . Through Monday, May 19. $10.

DANCE: Vroom Vroom: a Charli XCX Dance Night

Idk about y’all, but…recently I’ve been sensing something…something sooo Julia in the air. Perhaps it’s the sun, perhaps it’s the flowers in bloom, perhaps it’s Addison Rae’s new single (a bop, btw)—or perhaps it’s the return of Holocene’s iconic Charli XCX Dance Night. That’s right, folks, tomorrow night marks the official debut of Brat Spring here in Portland. It’s like Brat Summer, but it’s Brat Spring…so it’s completely different, but also still Brat. Holocene, 1001 SE Morrison St., 503-239-7639, holocene.org . 9 pm Thursday, May 15. $10–$20.

GO: UFO Festival

In 1950, a UFO was spotted over a farm in McMinnville, Oregon. And 75 years later…they’re still talkin’ about it. Just kidding, I could never slander the UFO Festival; it’s literally awesome. There’s the UFO Festival Parade, an Alien Costume Ball, a street fair, a Space Alien Fun Run, live music, UFO Trivia, an Alien Pet Costume Contest—not to mention documentary screenings and UAP (unidentified aerial phenomena) speakers like Brit Elders, George Knapp and Dr. Rebecca Charbonneau. And if you don’t know any of those names, the people watching is incredible. McMenamins Hotel Oregon, 310 NE Evans St., 503-472-8427, ufofest.com . Friday–Saturday, May 16–17. Free–$138.

LAUGH: Loose Threads

Clothes build character. This sentiment (which I’ve lovingly stolen off the flyer advertising this event because it’s clever) is especially true at Loose Threads: a night of improv comedy where the clothing quite literally builds character. Performers will be provided with racks of handmade and vintage finds and proceed to create and act out a character inspired by their chosen outfit. Saturday’s featured cast includes Matt Berger, Afrita Davis and Natalie Haddad. Doors at 8! Kickstand Comedy, 1006 SE Hawthorne Blvd., 503-719-5685, kickstandcomedy.org . 8:30–9:30 pm Saturday, May 17. $9–17.

SHOP: Market of the Beast

“Beware…THE BEAST!” All my Over the Garden Wall heads know who I’m talking about. Anyways, this is his market. Jk, there’s no affiliation…but there’s gotta be some crossover between interest in OTGW and this market, so I digress. The Market of the Beast is a traveling dark art market for the weird, wild and occult—think handmade oddities and curiosities like taxidermy, bone jewelry, and other dark and spooky creations. Oh! And a portion of the entry fee will be donated to Planned Parenthood. The Redd on Salmon Street, 831 SE Salmon St., 971-213-8478, marketofthebeast.net . Noon–6 pm Sunday, May 18. $5–$10.

WATCH: Pride & Prejudice BYO Crafternoon w/ Ritual Dyes

An afternoon of knitting, crocheting, fiber arts, popcorn, drinks, snacks and Mr. Darcy in a dimly lit theater? We’ll be there. This Sunday, grab your crafting materials, and your Jane Austen-loving besties and head on down to the Tomorrow Theater for a BYO Crafternoon screening of Pride & Prejudice (2005). Not an expert crafter? No worries! The Ritual Dyes team will be there to help ya out; plus, they’ll be hosting a special giveaway for people in the audience. Tomorrow Theater, 3530 SE Division St., 503-221-1156, tomorrowtheater.org . 4 pm Sunday, May 18. $15.