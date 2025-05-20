Downtown Tigard’s Walkable Oasis Slings a Bevy of Bevvies

Downtown Tigard offers a break from the bowling, golf and Washington Square Mall shops most often associated with the city. Tigard’s small but mighty downtown community strives to offer something for everyone. Main Street is sprinkled with an assortment of unique storefronts, with sidewalks that encourage visitors to get their steps in at independently owned shops, bars and restaurants that give Tigard its too often slept-on character. Street parking might get competitive at times, but when you can find it, these recommendations map out a comfortably walkable set of attractions to make your own adventure in Tigard. Whether you want a weekend date night or day trip, this longtime local’s got you covered.

Quench your thirst

Charge up at the second location of Symposium Coffee (12345 SW Main St., Suite 101, 503-308-1303, symposiumcoffee.com), which opened in 2013. Symposium offers a warm assortment of coffees, provisions and cocktails. Portlandia fans might remember Symposium Coffee from the show’s sixth season in 2016. Located on the lower level of the Tigard Chamber of Commerce building, Symposium offers responsibly sourced espresso and tea in a cozy space at Tigard’s epicenter.

Cooper Mountain Ale Works (12562 SW Main St., 503-624-8900, coopermountainaleworks.com) operates Tigard’s only 10-barrel (310-gallon) “pub-style” brewing system. This allows for a selection of 20 beers brewed for both the Tigard and Sherwood locations. Free weekly family-friendly live music, comedy shows, and a dog-welcoming outdoor patio offer something for everyone, while the 21-plus Introvert Lounge offers a (relatively) quiet space with pinball and for those looking to unwind away from a crowd. Harvest Moon Sangria Bar (12555 SW Main St., 971-434-7212, harvestmoonexperience.com) is Oregon’s first fully dedicated sangria bar. Harvest Moon launched in 2023 as part of Tigard’s Launch Pod business accelerator supporting early-phase entrepreneurs.

Work your body and mind

Opening May 26 with an open house on May 21, Samsara Yoga (12750 SW Ash Ave., samsarapdx.com) will offer inclusive bilingual English and Spanish yoga classes. Neha Neelwarne—Samsara’s founder, who hails from Mysore, a city in India’s Karnataka state, known for its rich yoga heritage—wants to make sure that yoga is accessible to Tigard’s growing Latino population. This new studio is dedicated to fostering self-care, community and inclusivity through yoga, meditation and mindfulness practices.

Taking its name from an ancient Egyptian board game, Senet Game Bar (12553 SW Main St., #201, 503–583-7412, senetgamebar.com) opened in June 2019 and has been serving up a mix of fun board games, tasty cocktails, and delicious bites. Ask about its assortment of nacho offerings or the dessert of the day. If you’re in the mood to test your knowledge, Senet offers Think & Drink Trivia every Thursday at 8 pm. The bar’s staff looks to bring together locals in a fun and welcoming space with Boozy Bingo nights, private room rentals, and other special themed events.

Find outer and inner nourishment

Curiosities Vintage & Oddities (12550 SW Main St., #100, 503-646-8653, curiositiesvintage.com) is a dealer mall originally founded in 2013 that moved from Beaverton to downtown Tigard in 2019 and expanded last summer. It boasts over 70 vendors of some of the widest variety of merchandise in the Portland metro area, like vintage clothing, art, books, handmade crafts, collectibles, and home décor and furniture, that seems hard to find anywhere else.

Across the parking lot from the vintage mall is Thai Delicious (12540 SW Main St., 503-598-6688, thaidelicioustigard.com). The name says it all, but this cute and cozy spot serves sa-tay ($12), pad kee mao ($15), and salad rolls ($9) perfect for solo or group meals. The staff’s prompt, friendly service feels welcoming. A little spice goes a long way here, so heat lovers especially will find something they like.

Serving Oregon for over 20 years, Taqueria La Fuente (12198 SW Main St., 503-639-3653, lafuentedetigard.com) is a third-generation family-run restaurant on the north-side entrance of Main Street. Its homestyle cooking is packed with flavor in the tradition of Michoacán in western Mexico. The menu has Mexican cuisine staples, such as enchiladas, quesadillas and burritos made with handmade corn tortillas. All that can be paired with a wide selection of margaritas. Visitors are welcomed with a friendly greeting and a fresh basket of chips and salsa on arrival, both refillable.