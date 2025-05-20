Oaks Amusement Park Faces New $1.95 Million Lawsuit

Three more families have filed a lawsuit against Oaks Amusement Park in response to the AtmosFEAR pendulum ride that broke midair last June 14, stranding riders upside down for 25 minutes.

That brings the number of riders’ families who have sued for damages over the malfunction to at least half a dozen.

In a Multnomah County Circuit Court lawsuit filed May 14, three guardians of minor children are asking for $650,000 in damages each, for a total of $1.95 million. The guardians are Erin Angus, Gretchen Ganey and Kylene Parks, all of whom had 14-year-olds on AtmosFEAR when it froze. (WW is not naming them because they are minors.)

They claim Oaks Park was negligent by failing to operate AtmosFEAR safely, and then not having the necessary tools on hand to promptly repair it.

The suit indicates ongoing problems the riders are experiencing after their ordeal nearly a year ago.

The teens “suffered, continue to suffer and may permanently suffer from terror, fright, fear of heights, emotional distress, stress, anxiety, and inconvenience and interference with their normal and usual activities,” according to the filing.

Oaks Park does not comment on active litigation, spokeswoman Emily MacKay says.

In September, Oaks Park filed its own lawsuit against Italian ride manufacturer Zamperla for being “negligent and responsible” for the malfunction and, therefore, on the hook for any financial losses and attorney fees.