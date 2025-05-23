Lents Pinball Tournament to Celebrate 1980s Arcade Culture

In pinball aficionado culture, there’s something special about games manufactured between 1979 and 1990. These “solid-state pinball machines” are when electromechanical guts gave way to microchips and digital displays.

This weekend, Lents Pinball—which is housed in the ZED food hall—celebrates this golden era of arcade culture with the Oregon Solid State Pinball Championship. According to a press release, this means a three-day tournament May 23–25 as well as an immersive museum experience re-creating the “neon glow and nostalgic ambience of a vintage arcade.”

“It’s part pinball competition, part museum, with all the treats the ZED has to offer,” said Nathan Stellhorn, event director for Lents Pinball. “This is a love letter to the era that changed pinball forever, and we’re thrilled to welcome the world’s top players to Oregon for this tribute.”

The ZED, which is home to Zoiglhaus Brewing Company, will have more than 20 restored solid-state pinball machines, 1980s themed décor and music, plenty of room for spectators and top-ranked pinball professionals as ranked by (this is real) the International Flipper Pinball Association. From 6 to 8 pm on Sunday, May 25, the games will be open for spectators to play.

Despite the pros coming to town, the competition is open to all players, who must sign up in person by 1:30 pm Saturday, May 24. The winner will be crowned Oregon Solid State Pinball Champion and win a cash prize.

GO: The Oregon Solid State Pinball Championship at the ZED, 5716 SE 92nd Ave., 971-339-2374, thezedpdx.com. 1-9 pm Friday-Sunday, May 23-25. $10 to compete, spectating is free.