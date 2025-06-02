Starlight Parade Gives Downtown Portland a Glow-Up

The CareOregon Starlight Parade illuminated downtown Portland Saturday night, May 31, complete with marching bands, cheerleaders, clowns and a scene-stealing glowing llama float.

In keeping with this year’s Rose Festival theme “All Together Now,” parade sponsor CareOregon created a float that said “Making health care work for absolutely everyone” underneath a vibrant llama in the Mexican alebrijes folk-art style. Hockinson High School, of Brush Prairie, Wash., northeast of Vancouver, won the marching band contest and Dillon T. Pickle, the briny mascot of the Portland Pickles baseball team, served as grand marshal.

Check out the Wednesday, June 4, issue of WW for a more in-depth look at the Rose Festival’s enduring charm and current challenges. Meanwhile, enjoy these photos by JP Bogan.