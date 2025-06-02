Starlight Parade Gives Downtown Portland a Glow-Up

Portland Pickles mascot Dillon T. Pickle served as this year’s grand marshal.

Starlight Parade 2025. (JP Bogan)
By Rachel Saslow

The CareOregon Starlight Parade illuminated downtown Portland Saturday night, May 31, complete with marching bands, cheerleaders, clowns and a scene-stealing glowing llama float.

In keeping with this year’s Rose Festival theme “All Together Now,” parade sponsor CareOregon created a float that said “Making health care work for absolutely everyone” underneath a vibrant llama in the Mexican alebrijes folk-art style. Hockinson High School, of Brush Prairie, Wash., northeast of Vancouver, won the marching band contest and Dillon T. Pickle, the briny mascot of the Portland Pickles baseball team, served as grand marshal.

Check out the Wednesday, June 4, issue of WW for a more in-depth look at the Rose Festival’s enduring charm and current challenges. Meanwhile, enjoy these photos by JP Bogan.

0 of 10

Willamette Week’s reporting has concrete impacts that change laws, force action from civic leaders, and drive compromised politicians from public office. Support WW's journalism today.