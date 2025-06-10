What to Do In Portland (June 11-17, 2025)

DANCE: The Tumblr Party

If any of y’all have a strong desire to relive 2014…well, first of all, you should definitely watch Overcompensating on Amazon Prime—it’s cringe and perfect and incredible. But before you do that, there’s a Tumblr Party at the Holocene tonight; the dress code is “hahahaha,” and you’re all invited. From 9 pm to 1 am, local DJs @hairyboyfriend, @sammyboiyuh and @plus_________us (on IG) play music by Ke$ha, Lana Del Ray, The 1975, Sky Ferreira, The Strokes and sooo many more. In other words, we’ll be partying like it’s summer 2014! Xoxo love you byeeee. Holocene, 1001 SE Morrison St., 503-239-7639, holocene.org. 9 pm–1 am Wednesday, June 11. $18.87. 21+.

GO: Freak Du Chic Drag Show

What’s cooler than a freak? A freak who’s chic! And only the chicest of freaks celebrate Halloween in June…it’s giving Summerween (Gravity Falls heads know what I’m talking about). Anyways, the Freak Du Chic Drag Show is back at the Hostel Cafe this Friday the 13th! Divas like Cochina Concha, Giggles Golightly, Chakra Stone, Grease Fire, Ryan Heartz, and Billy Boi will be serving fierce talent and monstrous looks—whilst Hostel Cafe will be serving up a full, made-from-scratch dinner menu as well as local beer, wine and cider. Hostel Cafe, 1810 NW Glisan St., 503-417-8143, hostelcafepdx.com. 6:30–9 pm Friday, June 13. $20.

WATCH: Hedwig and the Angry Inch + Bingo w/ Violet Hex

Speaking of chic freaks…Hedwig and the Angry Inch screens at Tomorrow Theater this Friday night, and y’all don’t wanna miss it. Hosted by the queen of bingo herself, Violet Hex, this screening will include a round or two of preshow—you guessed it—bingo! So, as Tomorrow Theater invites, “pull that wig down from the shelf and join us” as Hedwig reinvents herself as an “internationally ignored” but divinely talented rock diva, inhabiting a “beautiful gender of one.” Tomorrow Theater, 3530 SE Division St., 503-221-1156, tomorrowtheater.org. 7 pm Friday, June 13. $15.

GO: The Ally of the Year Pageant: A Search for the Best Straight Person

Please don’t be alarmed by the second half of this event title…just keep reading. Trust. OK, so, for the third annual Ally of the Year pageant, six “allegedly straight” comedians will enter the ring—Carson Crashley, Haley Klarfeld, Hewitt Pagenstecher, Jason Burton, Yue Zhou, and, of course, Chad. From there, after speeches, a fashion show, and a grand finale lip-sync battle—Joe John Sanchez III and an esteemed panel of judges will crown one comedian, “Ally of the Year.” Far more importantly, however, all proceeds from the event will go directly to help fund the top surgery of a local trans drag performer. Funhouse Lounge, 2432 SE 11th Ave., 503-841-6734, funhouselounge.com. 10–11:30 pm Friday, June 13. $10–$20.

GO: Oregon Renaissance Faire

Calling all fools, jesters, peasants, knights, nobles, wizards, fairies, woodland nymphs, mermaids, pirates, and purveyors of giant turkey legs…the Oregon Renaissance Faire is upon us. Any weekend from now until June 29, go back in time to Renaissance-era Scotland and enter the enchanted Vale of Dunrose. There, you can choose to imbibe at the Feast of Fools (June 14–15), set sail during the Saga of the Seven Seas (June 21–22), or travel Across the Multiverse (June 28–29). Really depends on what kinda garb you’re feelin’. Clackamas County Event Center, 694 NE 4th Ave., oregonfaire.com. 10 am–7 pm Saturdays, through June 29. $24.82+.

GO: Portland Pride Run

Happy Pride! Come celebrate with this fun run, walk, and roll on the waterfront hosted by Portland Frontrunners, an LGBTQIA+ running and walking club here in PDX. Whether you choose the 4.25-mile route or the short 2.5-mile loop—you can expect a lovely morning of running (walking, or rolling) across the Tilikum Bridge; snacks, bevs and music at the finish line; an allegedly fabulous commemorative medal; and the iconic Poison Waters cheering you on as you cross the finish line. Vera Katz Eastbank Esplanade, Southeast Water Avenue and Hawthorne Boulevard, pdxpriderun.com. 9 am Saturday, June 14. $50.

GO: WasabiFest PDX

Wasabi superfans, if you’re out there…rise up. It’s time to get spicy at the first-ever WasabiFest PDX. Why is Portland celebrating wasabi? Well, apparently the Pacific Northwest is home to one of the only ideal wasabi-growing climates outside of Japan. This Saturday, try wasabi-infused creations from local faves like Elephants Deli, Kate’s Ice Cream, Smith Teamaker, and Pizza Jerk; watch live demonstrations by the co-owner of Oregon Coast Wasabi, America’s largest wasabi farm; and taste premium sake samplings from both Oregon and Japanese producers. The Redd on Salmon Street, 831 SE Salmon St., 971-213-8478, wasabifestpdx.com. 1–5 pm Saturday, June 14. $49.87. 21+.