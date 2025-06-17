What to Do In Portland (June 18-24, 2025)

GO: Parkrose Summer Nights

There’s just something so “Portland summer” about a night market, don’t you think? Oh yeah, speaking of—y’all should definitely make your way on over to the Parkrose neighborhood tonight for the return of Parkrose Summer Nights. It’ll be an evening full of shopping, live music (including performances by artists like Dreckig, Burbya, and Angel Marie), dancing, food trucks (like Level Beer, Parkrose Coffee Shop, Pomo Snow Cones, and Urban Fried) and family-friendly activities. And it’s free! Historic Parkrose, 10402 NE Sandy Blvd., historicparkrose.com. 5–9 pm Wednesday, June 18. Free.

SUPPORT: Wild Heart: A Fundraiser for Sunnyside Shower Project

Ever heard of the Sunnyside Shower Project? It’s a program through the Sunnyside Neighborhood Association’s Community Cares Committee that offers showers to houseless neighbors in Southeast Portland. Tonight, it hosts a fundraiser at the newly (-ish?) opened—and very cool looking—Foxtrot (located in the former Pied Cow Coffeehouse). There’ll be drink specials, a raffle, a silent auction, and DJ sets spinning songs by Tori Amos, Stevie Nicks and Kate Bush. Show out and support our community…all are welcome! Foxtrot, 3244 SE Belmont St., 971-202-1721, sunnysideshowerproject.org . 6–9 pm Wednesday, June 18. $10 suggested donation.

BIKE: Black Liberation Ride

In observance of Juneteenth, the 10th annual Black Liberation Ride will be held tomorrow, starting at 6 pm in Irving Park. The Black Liberation Ride is a community bike ride intended for Black and Brown Portlanders. This ride is a moment for the Black and Brown community “to come together, take up space, and celebrate Juneteenth, aka Black Independence Day, in solidarity by riding around Portland.” BYO sunblock, water bottle, helmet, bike (obvi) and “any flags, shirts or whatever you want to rep the culture.” Irving Park, 707 NE Fremont St., shift2bikes.org. 6 pm Thursday, June 19. Free.

WATCH: Portland EcoFilm Festival

Like the environment? Like movies? If you answered yes to one (or, ideally, both) of these questions, you’re in luck. And if you didn’t…well…I don’t know really know what to tell you tbh. Anyways…this week at the Hollywood Theatre, the premier ecological and environmental film festival in the Pacific Northwest is back. Founded in 2013, the Portland EcoFilm Festival uses cinema to foster “a more active, inspired, diverse, and connected community of environmental advocates.” Hell, yeah. This year’s festival includes the regional premieres of seven new short films from around the world—all about humanity’s relationship with water. Hollywood Theatre, 4122 NE Sandy Blvd., 503-493-1128, hollywoodtheatre.org. 7:30 pm Thursday, June 19. $9+.

DRINK: Edgefield Brewfest

How are we spending Portland Beer Week, you ask? Well, we’ll be drinking beer all over the GD city—from neighborhood pub crawls to Pickles games to block parties. But on Saturday, y’all can find us imbibing at the seventh annual Edgefield Brewfest! Bring chairs, blankets, your beer-loving friends and fam (and even your nonbeer-drinking kids and dogs, if you so please) and enjoy some brews and live tunes on the gorgeous McMenamins Edgefield lawn. McMenamins Edgefield, 2126 SW Halsey St., 503-669-8610, mcmenamins.com. Noon–7 pm Saturday, June 21. $33–$38.

SHOP: Village Merchants Summer Solstice Arts & Craft Fair

I don’t believe I’ve had the opportunity to speak to my Village Merchants obsession in this column yet…so here I go. According to a flyer found on a local signpost in Southeast Portland, Village Merchants—the undeniably perfect, incredible, gorgeous, showstopping secondhand shop that she is—is throwing a Summer Solstice Arts & Craft Fair in its parking lot this Saturday evening. There’ll be: ceramics, prints, jewelry, rug tufting, tinctures, candles, portraits, T-shirts, stickers, and…drum roll please…the taco cart (which is never open on weekends) WILL, in fact, be OPEN! It’s a Village Merchants summer. Village Merchants, 4035 SE Division St., 503-234-6343, villagemerchants.net. 6:30–10 pm Saturday, June 21. Free.

WATCH: Fam Jam: The Parent Trap (1998)

I’ll stop shouting out the Tomorrow Theater when it stops screening absolute bangers…I swear we’re not sponsored by PAM CUT, y’all. Anyways, this Sunday’s $5 Fam Jam movie is The Parent Trap (1998)—the ever-iconic, summer classic, featuring: baby Lindsay Lohan(s) (one with class, and one allegedly without), a “26”-year-old Meredith Blake, Chessy (that’s all, just Chessy), blue nail polish that will forever be etched in my brain for some reason, an incredible game of poker, Napa valley vineyard vibes, and that summer camp feel. Tomorrow Theater, 3530 SE Division St., 503-221-1156, tomorrowtheater.org. 4 pm Sunday, June 22. $5.