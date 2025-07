“Welcome to Pie Talk, where we talk about...yeah, you guessed it, pizza pies. Pie Talk is our newest video segment, where host (and WW Intern) Asa Gartrell gives you honest feedback on local ‘za spots. It’s hard work, but it’s honest work.

First up is Grana’s Pera, a delicious rendezvous of pear, gorgonzola, radicchio, and caramelized onion. See the full thing below.