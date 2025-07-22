Music Medieval on XRAY Serenades on Sunday Mornings

Being awake at 7 am on Sunday isn’t an ideal situation, regardless of whether you have yet to make your way to bed from the night before or whether you are, for some ungodly reason, an early riser. No matter the circumstance for being out of bed on this day of rest, the only appropriate soundtrack for this matinal hour is Music Medieval on XRAY (xray.fm/shows/music-medieval).

The hourlong program primarily celebrates the sounds of Western classical music from the Middle Ages and the Renaissance, with DJ Renee spinning hits from the likes of Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina or Hildegard of Bingen. Throughout the show, DJ Renee maintains a fantastical mood by mixing in a heady blend of dungeon synth, New Age (Enya is a constant presence), fantasy film scores, and the occasional sinus-clearing blast of black metal. Fill up thy tankard with coffee and crank up the volume, fellow pilgrims.

