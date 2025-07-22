Oregon Coastal Crabbing & Shellfish Creates Online (and IRL) Hub for Crabbing Intel

Got a question about crabbing? Casey Swayze is your guy. Maybe you’ve even already sent him a question—he gets roughly 200 emails a day about it. “Just as we speak, someone’s asking me for a map in Newport,” he says.

The born-and-raised Portlander (now 35) has been crabbing and shellfishing out on the coast since he was a kid, but over the years, he felt there was something lacking in the community—a big thing.

“There wasn’t a lot being talked about on the shores or online about the importance of ocean safety,” Swayze says. “You can be out there and most of the time it is beautiful, but at any given point, you can find yourself in a pickle.”

In 2021, Swayze’s brother was swept up by a rogue wave and a log rolled over on his body. “He survived, which was sheer luck, but I thought, we need to put more effort in, especially for first timers,” he says.

By 2023, Swayze launched a Facebook group, Oregon Coastal Crabbing & Shellfish, a place to share tips on safety, and where seasoned fishermen could share advice with beginners. By July 2024, there were 35,000 members, and as of this writing, there are over 70,000. The online support is strong, and the in-person events are growing too: Last October, Swayze hosted “Crabbingmania” in Newport and nearly 100 people showed up. He plans to do it again this year. Everyone is welcome, at the event and online. “I was raised by a single mother, and [there’s a] stigma this is a very hard, dare I say manly situation to go crabbing,” he says. “My view is anybody can go out there. Don’t shy away from asking any questions, we’re here to help.”

