What to Do In Portland (July 23-29, 2025)

GO: Drag Bingo at Living Room Wines

Tomorrow night (see: read in the manner of an Iain Stirling voice-over) a hot new bombshell…enters the villa. And by bombshell, we mean Portland’s “cheesy, briezy, bleutiful songstress” Quesa D’Mondays; and by villa, we mean Living Room Wines—I’m really missing Love Island, OK? Anyways, Drag Bingo at Living Room Wines (North Portland’s coziest wine bar, apparently) returns this month. Sip on a glass of wine or two, buy a bingo card or three, and take a chance at winning some fabulous prizes. Living Room Wines, 4818 N Lombard St., 503-206-5296, livingroomwinespdx.com. 6–8 pm Thursday, July 24. $5 per card.

GO: Portland Sketch Comedy Festival

Do we have any SNL-heads, I Think You Should Leave fanatics, or Portlandia people in the house tonight (or erm, reading this column right now)? If you said, “yes, and”—different comedic genre, sure, but whatever, get over it—you’re in luck because this weekend marks the seventh year of the Portland Sketch Comedy Festival! Sketch comedy performers and troupes from all over the country (NYC, L.A., Boston, the works) will take over Portland’s Siren Theater for three whole nights of LOLs…well, ideally. Don’t miss it! The Siren Theater, 3913 N Mississippi Ave., sirentheater.com. Various start times Thursday–Saturday, July 24–26. $18+.

DANCE: SNAP! Y2K Neon Beach Rave

Oh, snap (sorry)! The longest-running ’90s and ’00s night in the Northwest—which WW has been plugging since ’07 to today—is turning 18 years old. “And even though she’s a legal adult, that doesn’t mean the nostalgia fest is growing up.” It’s gonna be a SNAP! Y2K Neon Beach Rave, complete with glow sticks, beach balls, popsicles, cake, Nintendo games on the big screen, and Y2K giveaways for the first 100 attendees. Wear your most iconic neon bathing suit (there are also prizes for the best looks, so show out) and get ready to dance to your favorite ’90s and ’00s jams. No reedits or remixes allowed. Holocene, 1001 SE Morrison St., 503-239-7639, holocene.org. 9 pm Friday, July 25. $13.15. 21+.

WATCH: No Place to Grow Old w/ Humans for Housing and the Northwest Pilot Project

No Place to Grow Old has screened 92 times since its premiere last fall. The documentary—which has been shown at an Oregon Senate committee hearing as well as to congressional staffers in Washington, D.C.—captures the growing homelessness crisis among seniors. Set in Portland, No Place to Grow Old follows the lives of three older adults navigating the challenges of life without a home, while highlighting the systemic issues contributing to the problem. Catch the next screening this Saturday at Tomorrow Theater, plus a post-film discussion with producer Michael Larson and Northwest Pilot Project director Laura Golino de Lovato. Tomorrow Theater, 3530 SE Division St., 503-221-1156, tomorrowtheater.org. 7 pm Saturday, July 26. $15.

GO: Portland World Naked Bike Ride

Correct me if I’m wrong—or don’t, idc—but this next event might just be one of Portland’s most iconic. Yes, it’s the World Naked Bike Ride. What would bike summer be without it? This Saturday, don your helmet and…well, nothing else, if you so please, and gather at Grant Park with thousands of other naked, bike-loving people. The route? That remains a secret until you get there. But what we can tell you is this: Don’t ride over in your car (it’s an anti-oil protest, so…just don’t), don’t get naked until you get there (really hoping we didn’t have to tell you that, but who knows), don’t be weird, and have fun! Grant Park, Northeast 33rd Avenue and Grant Place, pdxwnbr.org. 6:30 pm Saturday, July 26. Free.

GO: Project Pabst

Iggy Pop, Devo, Death Cab for Cutie, Japanese Breakfast, Built to Spill, Dustbunny, Mannequin Pussy—all of these names and more will be in the Rose City this weekend. Just follow the unicorns hanging up around town down to the Portland waterfront, where there will be an even larger one (22 feet) welcoming you to Project Pabst 2025. Drink some cheap beer, bop around between food carts and local pop-ups, and, of course, listen to some of your faves live! See y’all there. Tom McCall Waterfront Park, 98 SW Naito Parkway, projectpabst.com. Noon–10 pm Saturday and 1 pm–10 pm Sunday, July 26 and 27. $95+. 21+.

GO: Montavilla Street Fair

Another week, another summer street fair! From SUPERMARKET last week, to the Mississippi Street Fair the weekend before, to the Montavilla Street Fair this week—our wallets are definitely hurting. But we can’t help it. This weekend, 120–plus different local arts, crafts, food and retail vendors will hit the historic Montavilla strip for one of the largest street fairs in the Rose City. There’ll be: a farmers market, family-friendly entertainment and activities, food and drink, and live music by PDX artists, including a kids’ stage in “Kid Villa.” Montavilla/East Tabor Business District, metba.org. 10 am–6 pm Sunday, July 27. Free.