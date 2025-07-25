Free Stuff You Can Get on Your Birthday in Portland

If you play it right, your birthday can be a real gravy train of freebies.

There are many well-publicized corporate chain birthday giveaways, many of which are unlocked only by downloading the company’s app first, such as a free Dutch Bros. beverage or a free Crumbl cookie.

It’s even become a trend to spend one’s entire birthday claiming rewards (and then, of course, touting the effort online.) Earlier this month, NBC Nightly News and the Wall Street Journal profiled California influencer Clint Svatos about his annual tour of claiming birthday swag. It was a caloric bonanza of more than 35 stops—Starbucks, Chipotle, Taco Bell, Auntie Anne’s, etc.—all because, as everyone knows, everything tastes better when it’s free.

But here in Portland, we are lucky to have a wealth of local independent businesses who offer up birthday goodies too. This list is not all-inclusive; there are plenty of more deals out there, but this gives you a solid start. Leos, you’re up.

Pip’s Original

Free dozen doughnuts

This is the grande dame of Portland small business birthday giveaways, a generous offer that the Beaumont bakery has provided for years. It has proven so popular that the bakery has understandably had to clarify its terms, which are: you get your dozen on your actual birthday, with ID (or under 18, with a parent or guardian), no exceptions.

Pip’s Original, 4759 NE Fremont St., pipsoriginalonline.com. 8 am–2 pm Wednesday–Monday.

Harlow

Free birthday juice shot

I came in a couple of days before my actual birthday to claim my free wellness shot, hoping to talk my way into the elixir that retails for $4.50. It was not hard. The cashier kindly gave me the shot three days early and even asked if I preferred the wellness shot (ginger juice, lemon, cayenne and echinacea, served with an apple slice on top) or the gut shot (apple juice, apple cider vinegar, ginger, lemon, turmeric and probiotics). I went with wellness for the sake of tradition—Harlow has been running this promotion since 2021—and it was the spicy and sour kick in the face that it always is.

Harlow, multiple locations. 971-255-0138, harlowpdx.com.

Everett House

Free 60-minute birthday soak

Kerns’ co-ed, clothing-optional sanctuary contains a large salt hot tub, two saunas, a steam room and two clawfoot tubs ready for cold plunges. A 60-minute soak generally goes for $28 but on your birthday—and only on the actual day, with ID—it is gratis. Reserve your spot and sign a waiver online in advance to be safe; you could try for a walk-in, but you might have to wait a while. Most of the time Everett House is co-ed, but there are some women’s only hours on Sundays and LGBTQ hours on Tuesday mornings. This offer does not include a massage.

Everett House, 2927 NE Everett St., 503-232-6161, everetthousecommunityhealingcenter.com. 1–11 pm Monday; 9 am–11 pm Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday; 11 am–11 pm Friday; 3–11 pm Sunday. 18+.

Waffle Window

Free waffle

Either sign up for the Waffle Window’s email list to get a coupon for a free classic-size birthday waffle, or just show ID at the window on the actual day. The sweet liege waffle is served warm with powdered sugar and normally retails for $7.25.

Waffle Window, 3610 SE Hawthorne Blvd. 8 am-3 pm Monday, 8 am–9 pm Tuesday–Sunday. wafflewindow.com.

Fat Cupcake

Free cupcake

Head over to any of the three locations of Fat Cupcake—Lents, Oregon City or Happy Valley—to ask for your free original-size birthday cupcake, normally $4.95. No need to even bat your lashes, though you will need to provide ID to show it’s your actual birthday.

Fat Cupcake, multiple locations. 503-775-0731, fatcupcake.com.