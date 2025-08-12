What To Do in Portland, (Aug. 13–19, 2025)

WATCH: Summer Free for All Outdoor Movies

Free movies? In the park? Under the stars? With free popcorn? That’s sooo perfect and lovely of you, Portland Parks & Rec, thanks! This iconic Summer Free for All moment will continue through the end of August, but we figured we’d highlight a few of this week’s back-to-back showings. First and foremost, tomorrow evening, we’ve got Barbie (the queen of summer movies, tbh) at Irving Park; then there’s Moana 2 at Mt. Scott Park on Friday; followed by a Saturday night screening of The Goonies at Sewallcrest Park. See y’all there! See portland.gov/parks/arts-culture/summer-free-all/cultural-events for dates and locations. 7:30 pm, through Aug. 30. Free.

GO: ’70s Disco Prom

Barrel Room is throwing a ’70s Disco Prom, and you’re all invited! Boogie on back to 1979 with local Pacific Northwest cover band Baz Moto, who’ll perform the funkiest disco anthems, party jams, and nostalgic dance floor classics all night long. Don your best ’70s prom outfit—think sequins, big hair, vintage tuxes, ruffled shirts, big bow ties, gowns—get yourself a date (or find one there), and dust off your dancing shoes. Prizes will be awarded to the Best Dressed Couple and the Best Dressed Individual…groovy! Barrel Room, 120 NW Couch St., barrelroompdx.com. 7–11 pm Friday, Aug. 15. $11.39+.

WATCH: Cat Video Fest

Mindlessly scrolling cat videos all by yourself again, queen? Same. Let’s hit the Cat Video Fest and laugh at those crazy little guys together instead. Apparently the world’s No. 1 cat video festival—not exactly sure how that title was awarded, but alas who really cares—the Cat Video Fest is a great time. My roommate and I attended (and by attended, I mean we watched two hours of cat videos) back in 2023, and we still reference it to this day: things like: “Hey, remember when we went to that for some reason?” and “Why didn’t we smoke beforehand?” so…take from that what you will. Tomorrow Theater, 3530 SE Division St., 503-221-1156, tomorrowtheater.org. 7–9 pm Saturday, Aug. 16. $15+.

GO: Portland Adult Soapbox Derby

“In the heat of the summer of 1997, six men climbed to the top of Mt. Tabor, pulling their creations of death and destruction behind them. They lined their impossible vehicles up, and strapped on their glasses and helmets. And thus, the Portland Adult Soapbox Derby was born.” Similarly to the Cat Video Fest, this derby, now in its 26th year, remains a core PDX summer memory among my friends and me. You bring a blanket, some snacks, perhaps some bevs, and you hang out and admire the beauty of Mt. Tabor Park as some truly unhinged-looking handmade derby cars come flying down the hill at you at full speed. It’s amazing. Mt. Tabor Park, Southeast 60th Avenue and Salmon Street, soapboxracer.org. 10 am–4 pm Saturday, Aug. 16. Free.

DRINK: Sip and Shop

Sip AND shop? Sign me the hell up, amiright? For real though, a Saturday afternoon of wine, creativity, and shopping a lineup of local, handcrafted vendors at Hip Chicks Do Wine sounds just lovely. Some of said vendors include: Recollected Pieces (for handmade jewelry), The Golden Goddess (locally made candles), The Wine Spa (massage and skin care products), LetterFlo (paper canvas designs), Itzy Bitzy Bath Co (artisan skin care and soaps), and Avalon Fairy Fair (hair tinseling). Hip Chicks Do Wine, 4510 SE 23rd Ave., 503-234-3790, hipchicksdowine.com. Noon–4 pm Saturday, Aug. 16. Free.

GO: Summer Shred Music Festival

As festival season (sadly) begins to wrap up for the summer, I think it’s safe to say that some of our account balances are hurting…if not nonexistent. What’s a music-loving, festival girlie to do? Enter: Summer Shred Music Festival, aka an entirely FREE local DIY music festival featuring exclusively Portland rock bands. There’ll be a beer garden, food trucks, vendors, and a day of performances by 12 local bands, including: Shred Off, Rare Faction, Lagoon, and Flying Whammy. Southeast 2nd Avenue between Alder and Morrison streets, summershredpdx.com. Noon–midnight Saturday, Aug. 16. Free.