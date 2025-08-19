The Queens’ Calendar

Bingo, brunch and black box theaters: Portland’s Finest Drag Artists perform all over town. The queens shared with us their shows coming up in August and September, along with a cast of characters who would be solid contenders for future Finest Drag Artists. If you’ve ever hoped for a large drag calendar to pop up outside of LGBTQ+ Pride season, consider your wish granted.

Darcelle XV Showplace

Poison Waters and T’Kara Campbell Starr are regularly joined at the historic drag venue by such performers as Bebe Jay, Cassie Nova, Alexis Campbell Starr, BinKyee Bellflower, Bolivia Carmichaels, Brandi Mae and Mr. Mitchell. Expect a well-polished show with high-energy numbers and plenty of zingers from Waters (getting sassed by Poison is a Portland rite of passage). Waters co-hosts the open mic show Catch a Rising Star on Thursdays, when budding talent takes to the legendary stage and shines bright, and brunch on Sundays. Kimberly Michelle Westwood will also drop in during September for a special fundraising show. 208 NW 3rd Ave., 503-222-5338, darcellexv.com. 8 pm Thursday–Saturday, 11:30 am Sunday. $5 Thursday, $32 Friday–Sunday. 21+.

Y2Gay

Anyone craving the euphoria of the new millennium’s see-through technology, myriad fashion trends, or now-classic media will find something to enjoy at this ’00s-inspired drag show. Ry Bred and Tomboy perform alongside Haddie Nuff, Barbie and host Angel Darko. Badlands, 110 NW Broadway, 503-972-7572, badlandsportland.com. 10 pm Thursday, Aug. 21. 21+.

Brunch Portland

T’Kara Campbell Starr, Ry Bred and Tomboy all appear in August and September iterations of Jay Colby’s brunch party at the Northeast Alberta Latin cocktail lounge and restaurant Bar Cala. Tomboy performs in August with Kharisma, Inanna Miss, Valerie DeVille and Seven in August. Campbell Starr performs in early September alongside Inanna Miss, Riot!, Harlow Quinzel and Quesa D’Mondays; while Ry performs in late September with Kharisma, La Mama Dora, Lyta Blunt and Vegas Flights. Bar Cala, 2703 NE Alberta St., barcalapdx.com. 11 am Saturday, Aug. 23, Sunday, Sept. 7 and Sunday, Sept. 28. $28.52.

Drag Bingo with Peachy Springs

What could be better than drag bingo hosted at a sex club-turned-art house theater? If that bingo had two hosts! Tomboy joins Peachy Springs’ bingo series at the Tomorrow Theater as a special guest. Tomorrow Theater, 3530 SE Division St., 503-221-1156, tomorrowtheater.org. 7 pm Thursday, Aug. 27. $25. 18+ suggested.

All-Ages Drag Bingo

Poison Waters hosts all-ages drag bingo where you don’t have to be 21 to get in on the fun. Waters and friends pepper in performances along with bingo. Rogue Portland Public House, 928 SE 9th Ave., 503-517-0660, rogue.com. 7 pm Thursday, Aug. 28. Free.

Broadway’s Finest Drag Brunch

Kimberly Michelle Westwood and host Kherry O’Kay lead a weekend’s worth of drag brunches. VIP upgrade includes a free bottle of Champagne and premium seating for up to 16 guests. Cast members include Babylon Brooks, Nashville Hott, Jericho Skull, Mama Fi, Nissa Moore-Spoons, Charlotte Shotgunz, Tono, Amanda Lynn Deal, Feather Dusted and Rob Thee 2nd. Stag, 317 NW Broadway, 503-894-9679, stagportland.com. 11 am Saturday, Aug. 30. $39.62–$162.20. 21+.

Drag Bingo at Mayfly

Ry Bred and Tomboy’s drag bingo at Mayfly happens every other Saturday. The bar tends to fill quickly for popular events, so arrive early to secure a spot. Seeing whatever the co-hosts are wearing will likely be worth the price of a bingo card alone. Mayfly, 8350 N Fenwick Ave., mayflypdx.com. 6 pm Saturday, Aug. 30. $5 per card. 21+.

The Most Pageant

Mona Chrome and Ry Bred are among a dozen contestants taking part in the third annual over-the-top drag pageant’s preliminary round in which audience votes will advance six to the finals in October. Echo Theater Company, 1515 SE 37th Ave., 971-267-3246, echotheaterpdx.org. 8 pm Saturday, Sept. 6. $20. 18+.

Drag Bingo at the Kennedy School

Poison Waters’ long-running bingo game at McMenamins Kennedy School is a top contender for Portland’s most scenic drag bingo. Price of admission includes six cards. McMenamins Kennedy School, 5736 NE 33rd Ave., 503-249-3983, mcmenamins.com. 7 pm Wednesday, Sept. 10. $23–$28. 21+.

Tres Amigas

Poison Waters celebrates her 57th birthday with castmates Cassie Nova and Alexis Campbell Starr. Darcelle XV Showplace, 208 NW 3rd Ave., 503-222-5338, darcellexv.com. 7 pm Thursday, Sept. 18. $15.

LGBTQ+ Networking Hour

Mona Chrome, Ry Bred and Tomboy join Angel Darko, Anyanka, Aqua Flora, Inanna Miss, Smash the King, Sophaura, Valerie DeVille, Violet Hex and nightlife legend Amanda Lepore for an evening of cross-industry networking for LGBTQ+ professionals. X-Port Lounge at the Porter Hotel, 1355 SW 2nd Ave., 503-306-4800, lgbtqnetworkinghour.com. 8 pm Thursday, Sept. 25. $25–$50.

That’s Camp!

When it comes to the absurdly tragic and the tragically absurd, Ry Bred and Tomboy look camp in the eye for their semi-annual celebration of campy drag. Ridiculous stunts and over-the-top looks are to be expected from a cast that includes Jawbreaker Volt, Jay Colby, Khadijah Diamond, Peachy Springs, Sophaura, Tingles Van Pelt and Wonderful. Clinton Street Theater, 2522 SE Clinton St., 971-808-3331, cstpdx.com. 7 pm Friday, Sept. 26. $15. 21+.

Drag Valley

Kimberly Michelle Westwood joins Heavy Cream and Willy Wankme for hosts Shandi Evans and Silhouette’s recurring brunch at Killingsworth’s saddest cocktail lounge. Sad Valley, 832 N Killingsworth St., 503-432-8053, eventbrite.com. 1 pm Saturday, Sept. 27. $10–$40. 21+.