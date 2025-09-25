Pacific Honored Artists, Musicians, and Entertainers Names New Executive Director

PHAME, Portland’s fine and performing arts academy for developmentally disabled adults, has named Carrie Siahpush its new executive director. Siahpush joins PHAME at a critical time of growth, as the nonprofit has just secured a new headquarters after a nearly six year search.

“I’m excited to grow alongside the students, staff, board, and teaching artists as we imagine PHAME’s next chapter together—rooted in access, creative rigor, and belonging,” Siahpush said in a statement.

PHAME’s programming supports a marginalized and vulnerable community in ways that are inclusive, collaborative and celebratory. Siahpush has previously held leadership and consulting positions with Oregon Children’s Theatre, Kitsap Immigrant Assistance Center, Speak with Purpose, Key to Change and CASA Latina. She officially joins PHAME on Monday, Sept. 29, meeting students and sitting in on their classes throughout the next week.

“I am so excited to welcome her and to introduce her to our warm, creative, innovative community,” said outgoing interim director Chrissy McNair in a statement. “Together, we’re going to do great things.”

Originally an acronym for Physically Handicapped Actors and Musical Entertainers, the organization’s name now stands for Pacific Honored Artists, Musicians, and Entertainers. PHAME has shared space with Grace Church in Sullivan’s Gulch for the past 15 years. Its new brick-and-mortar home, however, provides a significant upgrade, allowing for major expansion of program offerings.

The new space, located in Ladd’s Addition and nicknamed The Robin, features a large multi-purpose classroom, two additional class spaces, student and teacher lounges, and extra office space for administrators. The move is more than just a square footage boost—it represents PHAME’s multidisciplinary evolution.

The Robin will undergo moderate renovations in the coming year to better support expanded programming—including the creation of a dance studio, visual arts studio, tech lab and recording studio—to broaden the creative modalities available to students, encourage artistic exploration and expression, and increase enrollment.

“I’m truly honored to join the PHAME team at such an exciting and pivotal time,” Siahpush said. “With the opening of our new building, there is so much creative energy and possibility—there couldn’t be a better moment to become part of this community.”