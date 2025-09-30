We Asked Your Neighbors What They Pay for Rent

The basic rules of etiquette dictate not to bring up money, politics or religion in polite company, especially moments after meeting someone.

Luckily, journalism isn’t a very polite profession. WW hit the streets on a sunny afternoon last week asking random Portland passersby about their living situations, including how much they pay each month in rent. Nobody even hesitated to divulge their finances, though a few did balk at having their picture taken and declined to participate. These conversations took place on North Mississippi Avenue and in Northwest Portland’s Slabtown neighborhood.

Vlad Kvasha

Vlad Kvasha, 27, barista

$1,200 a month for a studio in Slabtown

Kvasha moved to Portland last month after a year in Austin, Texas, and Ukraine before that. He likes the amenities at his new-construction apartment building, such as its gym, parking lot and 24-7 support from management, if necessary. “It feels like a luxury hotel,” he says.

Anahi Lozano

Anahi Lozano, 29, medical scribe

$1,187 for a studio in Northwest Portland

Lozano’s favorite features in her apartment are its fireplace and the two little greyhound bookends she found at a vintage shop. She likes living off of Northwest 23rd Avenue. “It’s really convenient,” she says. “Lots of places to shop and walk to.”

Jeffrey Washington

Jeffrey Washington, 62, retired

$740 per month for a room in a group home in Mount Scott

Washington loves the sunset views out the French doors in the back of his house, which he’s lived in for 11 years. He has four roommates, plus caregivers who help with meals and cleaning. “Everybody doesn’t have it like me,” Washington says. “I have a soft landing spot. Beautiful neighborhood, beautiful neighbors…I feel for some people that have it rough in adult foster care, even assisted living. You push the panic button and you might not see them for 30 or 40 minutes.”

“I am single and I’m looking, if you want to put that in there, too.”

Chloe Farris

Chloe Farris, 24, record store clerk

$1,700 for a one-bedroom in Buckman

“I won’t live in anything built after 1960,” Farris says. “I think they’re butt-ugly. I hate the vinyl floors. I hate the white walls. I hate the LED light bulbs. I hate the people who live in them. I’ll take the mold over the ugly.”

Alyssa Borges (Nathaniel Perales)

Alyssa Borges, 28, student

$800 for a room in a three-bedroom house in Piedmont

“I hate that there’s one bathroom and three roommates, and a fourth is about to move in,” Borges says. The roomies have had to learn to be really communicative, yelling out warnings when they’re about to shower. “Some of us have still had to pee in the backyard.”

Eddie Townsend

Eddie Townsend, 66, retired merchant mariner

$1,300 a month for a studio in North Portland

Townsend has lived on North Interstate Avenue for two and a half years and likes his neighbors, plus how clean and secure the building is. HUD-VASH (the U.S. Housing and Urban Development–Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing program) pays 80% of his rent. “Sometimes, you know, there is police action in the neighborhood,” he says. “But that’s Portland. Overall, it’s safe and not too much rowdiness.”

Marion Verde and Ian Justesen

Marion Verde, 32, paid media advertising, and Ian Justesen, 31, reporting and data analytics

$2,600 for a two-bedroom in Buckman

Remote workers Verde and Justesen are psyched about the parking and fitness amenities in their new building, which they moved into in May. They no longer have to worry about waking up to broken car windows, plus they got to drop their gym memberships. Owning a home is not in the plan. “I bought before and I don’t know if I’ll buy again,” Verde says. “I don’t know if I’ll stay in Portland forever. I like the flexibility that comes with renting.”