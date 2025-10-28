What to Do In Portland (Oct. 29 - Nov. 4, 2025)

DRINK: Spirits After Dark at OMSI

This year’s OMSI After Dark: Spooky Season Edition pivots ever so slightly away from its boozy foundations in favor of a more robust entertainment program, including bigger science demos, wilder performances, vibier DJ sets, an abundance of vendors and local educators and, of course, the requisite food and beverages that give the night its name. Costumes suggested, but only if you can dance, imbibe, and learn about science while wearing them. And don’t be a creepy jabroni: no fake weapons, full face paint, or nonremovable masks allowed. Oregon Museum of Science and Industry, 1945 SE Water Ave., omsi.edu. 6–10 pm Wednesday, Oct. 29. $45. 21+.

EAT: Creo Chocolate Lab’s Make a Bar Tasting Experience

Portland’s small-batch, artisanal ethos is especially pronounced in our craft chocolate scene. Verified chocolate snobs exhausted by junk Halloween candy exploding out of every retailer’s endcaps can indulge in a make-your-own bar workshop. This approximately one-and-a-half-hour class will teach attendees where chocolate comes from and Creo makes it before they get to design their own take-home chocolate bar. No snobbery required. Creo Chocolate Lab, 100 NE Farragut St., creochocolate.com. 2 pm Thursday, Oct. 29. $50. 8+, infants allowed if worn by a guardian.

SEE: The Witch

In this original work written by Jen Silverman and directed by Josh Hecht, the devil sets up shop in Edmonton to bargain deep, dark wishes for immortal souls. This production is billed as an “inventive modern retelling of a Jacobean drama” and a “sharp, subversive fable,” which feels very appropriate for those seeking to revel in Halloween vibes and/or punch upward toward demonic late-stage capitalism vibes (I will trade my soul for universal income—is that dark enough?). The Armory, 128 NW 11th Ave., profiletheatre.org. 7:30 pm Thursday, Oct. 30. $50.

GO: Last Thursday on Alberta

Act like you know—Last Thursdays on Northeast Alberta Street are relevant all year long, but during Halloween, weather be damned, it’s a de facto parade of Portland’s most egregious and fantastical costume foolishness. Take part in the 15-block spectacle, get a jump on artisan holiday shopping, or simply witness from the sidelines—either way, it’s going to be an art walk to remember. Last Thursday happens both outdoors and indoors, is closed to traffic, and features hundreds of vendors plus art gallery opening parties, street performers, musicians, and more. Pro tip: There’s a lot going on, so costume or nah, please consider closed-toe shoes. NE Alberta St. between NE 12th and 31st Aves., lastthursdayalberta.org. 6–9 pm Thursday, Oct. 30. Free.

GO: Kumoricon

For more than 20 years, Kumoricon’s big anime and Japanese culture fest has been a feast for the eyes of every commuter passing the Convention Center during the fest’s fall weekend takeover. But this intensely cosplay-heavy con is more than just an anime convention. Named for the Japanese word for cloudy (kumori), Kumoricon is a super-kawaii love note to the Pacific Northwest’s fandom culture. As such, costumes for all ages are enthusiastically encouraged (and likely blogged, TikToked and YouTubed until virality is achieved). Oregon Convention Center, 777 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., kumoricon.org. 8 am–5 pm Friday–Sunday, Oct. 31–Nov. 2. $95–$530.

GO: Altares y Muertos Bike Ride & Walking Tour

Milagro’s fifth annual Altares y Muertos Bike & Walking Tour starts at the theater’s attached event space, El Zócalo, with a half hour of celebratory bike and/or shoe decorating before participants head out at 12:30 pm for a tour through participating businesses hosting public altars (or ofrendas). Culminating at the Blumenauer Bridge Witching Hour Celebration, this year’s ride metaphorically unites Portland’s eastside via Mexican tradition, art, and collective memory. Viva México, chinga la migra, y amor para siempre. El Zócalo at Milagro, 525 SE Stark St., milagro.org. Noon–3 pm Saturday, Nov. 1. Free with registration.

GO: Blumenauer Bridge Witching Hour Celebration

The Blumenauer Witching Hour will close portions of Northeast and Southeast Seventh Avenue to cars, demonstrating the viability of a car-free Green Loop. Festivities include pumpkin-decorating stations, costume parades, and bike-decorating competitions; interactive educational booths with local nonprofits and community partners; live music, DJs, street games, a beer garden, and numerous food vendors. Bonus: costume contests with prizes for kids, adults, groups and, yes, even pets. Blumenauer Bicycle and Pedestrian Bridge, ecolloyd.org. 2–6 pm Saturday, Nov. 1. Free.

GO: Don’t Let Them Eat the Baby release event

Erica Vanstone—executive director of the Women’s Flat Track Derby Association and first-time author of the roller derby memoir Don’t Let Them Eat the Baby—will be in conversation with her publisher, Banana Pitch Press founding editor (and frequent WW contributor) Michelle Kicherer. The two will also be joined by Rose City Rollers executive director Kim Stegeman, whose book The Menopause Unicorn came out in June. All the cool moms and peri- and menopausal baddies—consider this more than a literary night out; this could be the evening you finally find your badass lady gang. Powell’s City of Books, 1005 W Burnside St., powells.com. 3 pm Sunday, Nov. 2. Free.