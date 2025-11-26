The Finest Holiday Markets Oregon Has to Offer

Willamette Week is in the middle of our most important annual fundraiser. As a local independent news outlet, we need your help.

The way Portlanders go absolutely bananas for artisans, crafters and charmingly small businesses is one of the reasons this city is so dang delightful. Our shop-small ethos is more than just a quirk—it’s baked into the local DNA. And because of that, it stands to reason we host some of the finest holiday markets and festivals on the entire West Coast.

Truly, the Rose City practically sparkles with conscious commerce during the winter gifting season. From the fabulously secular to the approachably saintly, there’s a winter wonderland for every kind of shopper. Whether you’re browsing for treasures on a tight budget, hunting down a show-stopping piece for your gift list, or simply there for the vibes (and snacks, lots of snacks), we have a market for you.

This year, consider planning your festive patronage around these events by supporting community makers and skipping the big-box BS. The twinkling lights, warm cider and fragrant pine boughs of these holiday markets transform what might otherwise feel like an errand into a full-blown seasonal experience. Better yet, they offer a chance to snap those Instagrammable moments the whole family can exploit. And that, perhaps, is the greatest gift of all.

Portland Flea Holiday Market

Shoppers with a soft spot for antiques, retro gems and rare collectibles should make a beeline for the Portland Flea Holiday Market. This event mixes vintage curators and collectors with contemporary artisans, creating a shopping experience that bridges Portland’s past and present. Rain or shine, you’ll find food and drink trucks on site to fuel your hunt for treasures—because no one should have to decide between midcentury glassware and a wool sweater on an empty stomach.

The Redd on Salmon, 831 SE Salmon St. (pdxflea.com) | Nov. 22–23. Free.

The Winter Market at Lloyd Center

Now in its third year, Lloyd Center’s official holiday market is one of the city’s favorite small business shopping attractions.

This annual abandoned-retail-space takeover (last year’s was in the old H&M) is a proud extension of the mall’s new identity as a haven for cutting-edge art spaces, interactive pop-ups and niche retail storefronts. In partnership with community arts hub, learning center and ceramic studio Art School PDX, this year’s market will deliver the anticipated slate of 60-plus local small business vendors tabling some of Portland’s most unique and giftable items.

Lloyd Center, 2201 Lloyd Center (lloydcenter.com) | 11 am–8 pm | Dec. 19–21. Free.

Silverton Christmas Market Oregon Winter 2025–26 (Holly Woods)

Silverton Christmas Market

Known for its breathtaking light display—featuring more than 1.5 million lights—the Silverton Christmas Market is well worth the short trek beyond Portland’s city limits. And while the lights alone are enough to justify the drive (and the selfies), there’s much more here to love.

This market’s cozy German theme includes authentic artisan imports, a bustling Food Haus and a Bavarian-style Biergarten. Classic holiday movies play continuously to set the mood, while attractions such as snowless tubing, live music, spa services, and Santa visits, of course, keep families entertained for hours. Grab yourself a Glühwein and get gemütlich!

Oregon Garden Resort, 895 W Main St., Silverton (silvertonchristmasmarket.com) | Nov. 21–Dec. 31. Adults $20, kids $12.

Crafty Wonderland Holiday Market Oregon Winter 2025–26 (Courtesy of Crafty Wonderland)

Crafty Wonderland Holiday Market

No Portland holiday roundup is complete without mentioning Crafty Wonderland, one of the crown jewels of our craft scene. Beloved by locals and tourists alike, this event has become a signature showcase for Portland’s vibrant community of makers. Veteran attendees will notice how the market has evolved year by year, while newcomers can delight in discovering some of the best art and handmade gifts in the Northwest. Expect everything from artisan foods and small-batch clothing to jewelry, books and offbeat curiosities. The only downside? The crowds. But when the vendor list grows longer each year, it’s worth a little elbow-bumping.

Oregon Convention Center, Hall D, 777 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. (craftywonderland.com) | Dec. 12–14. | Timed-entry tickets.

Portland Bazaar

Portland Bazaar Oregon Winter 2025–26 (AJ Meeker)

For those who prefer curated charm to flagrant variety, the Portland Bazaar is a must.Known for its finely selected vendor list and assortment of interactive booths, this holiday market feels like a love letter to Portland’s creative class.

Despite its selective vibe, the Bazaar offers something for everyone—locals seeking truly unique gifts and out-of-town visitors craving a concentrated dose of Pacific Northwest holiday magic. This year, the event stretches across two weekends, giving you more chances to soak it all in.

1715 NW 17th Ave. (portlandbazaar.com) 11 am–4 pm Dec. 13–14 and 20–21. Free.c

Hood River Tree Lighting & Street Festival

You don’t really need an excuse to visit Hood River, but here’s a pretty good one to head up the Columbia Gorge again: go see them light up the town Christmas tree and stay for a nice little holiday festival. The streets will be closed to traffic, so let out your inner flâneur and enjoy a stroll. There will be music, food and plenty of shopping opportunities. Be sure to get there on time—the tree will be lit between 5:45 pm – 6:15 pm!

Downtown Hood River, 2nd and State streets (visithoodriver.com) 5–7 pm Dec. 5. Free.

My People’s Market

Contrary to the punch lines of many touring comedians, Portland is more diverse than its reputation suggests. My People’s Market is proof. This event centers entrepreneurs of color, spotlighting businesses, artists and performers from across the city. The market is not only inclusive and celebratory but also a vital resource for BIPOC-owned businesses, offering visibility and community support. The result? A holiday market that’s as jubilant as it is empowering—one where shoppers of every background can connect, celebrate and support local creators.

Oregon Convention Center, 777 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. (mypeoplesmarket.com) Dec. 6–7. Free.

Scandinavian Christmas Goat Market

For its fourth annual run, the Scandinavian Christmas Goat Market—hosted by the New Sweden Cultural Heritage Society—returns to Norse Hall to deliver pure julstämning (that’s Yuletide spirit!)

Scandinavian Christmas Goat Market Oregon Winter 2025–26 (Michelle Bauer Photography LLC)

More than 30 vendors will sell Nordic goods, from traditional foods to handcrafted gifts. Families can enjoy the huge Lego displays, kid-friendly crafts, and live entertainment, while everyone soaks up the cheerful atmosphere of this Scandinavian-themed holiday fest. Downright intimate compared to some of the other holiday markets on this list, this market is as authentic as it is unforgettable.

Norse Hall, 111 NE 11th Ave.(newsweden.org/goatmarket) 9 am–4 pm Nov. 29. Adults $8; kids 4–15 $4, 3 and under free.

Vancouver Holiday Market

Yes, Portland’s own Saturday Market runs Christmas-adjacent hours (open every Saturday through Christmas Eve—wear a sweater!), but arguably, the Vancouver Holiday Market, the festive arm of the Vancouver Farmers Market, is also worth crossing the river come gifting season.

Vancouver Holiday Market Oregon Winter 2025–26 (Courtesy of Vancouver Holiday Market)

The regular farmers market here is a vibe—and it will bring that already jubilant energy to the (gratefully) warmer interiors of the Hilton Hotel this season, with local craft, artisan, food, and other local small and micro Clark County businesses, all delivering creative and colorful holiday spirit to increasingly adorable downtown Vancouver. There’s also a special Kids Holiday Market held later in December.

Hilton Hotel, 301 W 6th St., Vancouver, Wash.(vancouverfarmersmarket.org) 3–8 pm Nov. 28, 9 am–4 pm Nov. 29–30. Kids Holiday Market 10 am–2 pm | Dec. 20. Free.

