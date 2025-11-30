Winter Is a Great Season to Go Bird Watching in Portland

Willamette Week is in the middle of our most important annual fundraiser. As a local independent news outlet, we need your help.

A jaunty little fellow sporting a dashing black mask, spiky crest, and shiny red droplets on its feather tips, the cedar waxwing is the perfect antidote to a drab January afternoon.

If you’ve never been bird watching before, seeing this guy happily scarf down copious amounts of berries might be just the motivation you need to get outside the next time the winter doldrums hit.

The Bird Alliance of Oregon (birdallianceoregon.org) lists no less than 15 spots to go birding in the Portland metro area. Some, however, are better in the wintertime than others. So, we spoke with Bird Alliance expert Sarah Swanson about what to keep in mind.

“The cool thing about winter birding is, although somewhat dreary, it’s pretty mild in Portland,” she explains. “So we get birds that fly south and stop here. We have water that isn’t covered in ice and fields not covered in snow.”

Great horned owl Oregon Winter 2025: Urban Birding (Tara Lemezis)

Swanson, who has written bird guides for the Cascades, Columbia River Gorge and Oregon Coast (find them at sarahlovesbirds.com), says her top local winter birding destination is Sauvie Island, owing to its rich avian diversity.

“There are cranes in the fields, raptors everywhere, and ponds full of ducks, geese and swans,” she says. “These are all big birds that are easy for beginners to spot.”

Swanson’s colleague Tara Lemezis, assistant director of adult learning and engagement at the Bird Alliance of Oregon, recommends newbie birders join one of the group’s many events held throughout the wintertime: “Our classes make it easy for both new and experienced birders to sharpen their skills,” she says. “We’re also offering creative art offerings like bird journaling and watercolor. It’s a season designed to connect people to birds in both the field and the studio.”

Getting out and enjoying nature with other people is a surefire cure for the wintertime blues, but you don’t even have to go anywhere to get into urban birding. Whether you have a backyard or just a balcony at home, there’s plenty you can do to encourage visits from some feathered friends.

First, try to create a habitat welcoming to birds. If you have a yard, plant some native plants that will provide berries and seeds. If you refrain from keeping everything perfectly manicured, you’ll also encourage more bugs and, hence, birds to stick around.

If you want to get a bird feeder, head to one of the several Backyard Bird Shop (backyardbirdshop.com) locations in the Portland area. The people there are very knowledgeable and will walk you through everything you need. For example, suet feeders—those hanging grates that hold blocks of bird food—are great for attracting woodpeckers. One thing to keep in mind about setting up a feeder, however, is you need to be willing to clean them regularly so your setup doesn’t end up spreading disease.

Once you’ve decided to commit fully to birding, Swanson also advises it’s well worth investing in some binoculars. “I do think they are the one piece of gear—besides a raincoat—that you need to enjoy birding in Oregon,” she says. “If you think you’re going to do a lot, they will add so much enjoyment.”

Here are a few spots to get you started birding. For more local information, check the Bird Alliance’s website.

Varied thrush Oregon Winter 2025: Urban Birding (Tara Lemezis)

Bird Alliance of Oregon Wildlife Sanctuary

5151 NW Cornell Road, 503-292-6855, birdallianceoregon.org.

Top of the list of great urban birding locations is the Alliance’s very own wildlife sanctuary just 10 minutes from downtown. Comprising 172 acres along the southernmost part of Forest Park, this nature preserve offers miles of hiking trails, an interpretive center, and plenty of opportunities to see some wildlife. You can also combine a trip here with a visit to the nearby Witch’s Castle ruins and Pittock Mansion. Need some binoculars? There’s a store here that sells them and field guides!

Keep an eye out for: Pacific wrens, spotted towhees, chestnut-backed chickadees, northern pygmy owls, varied thrushes, golden-crowned kinglets, pileated woodpeckers, Steller’s jays, and black-headed grosbeaks.

Bald eagle Oregon Winter 2025: Urban Birding (Tara Lemezis)

Sauvie Island

18330 NW Sauvie Island Road

Many people who have visited Sauvie Island before probably went to get some Halloween pumpkins in the fall or pick strawberries in the spring. But winter is when you should head here for some fantastic birding opportunities. This huge island plunked down where the Willamette River meets the Columbia is the ideal habitat for several migratory and year-round species. There are even navigable streams and ponds for more advanced birding expeditions, but try the easy Raccoon Point path if it’s your first time visiting. A wildlife area parking permit ($10 daily) is required.

Keep an eye out for: bald eagles, American kestrels, snow geese, trumpeter swans, American coots, cedar waxwings, great horned owls, and sandhill cranes.

Snow geese Oregon Winter 2025: Urban Birding (Scott Carpenter/Scott Carpenter Photography)

Whitaker Ponds Nature Park

7040 NE 47th Ave.

If you want a quick outing with plenty of bird-watching potential, look no further than this two-pond park. It’s tucked just south of the airport, but don’t let that put you off. With the ponds and the nearby slough all located in such a small area, this is the place to see and hear winter waterfowl. You can even launch a canoe here, if you’re feeling particularly sporty in the middle of February. There is also a partially paved path, making this birding spot fairly accessible.

Keep an eye out for: cackling geese, wood ducks, buffleheads, common goldeneyes, Townsend’s warblers, and belted kingfishers.

Ruby crowned kinglet Oregon Winter 2025: Urban Birding (Scott Carpenter)

Smith and Bybee Wetlands Natural Area

5300 N Marine Drive

Covering a massive 2,000 acres, these sprawling wetlands are one of the best places in Portland to see birds favoring that kind of habitat. The bodies of water here are huge, so you might need binoculars to see faraway animals. Officials encourage people to go kayaking or canoeing when it’s warmer, but it’s unclear if paddling around is expressly prohibited during the winter. Metro also offers classes on watching and photographing waterfowl at these wetlands. There’s a great bike loop if you want to cruise around the park, but biking isn’t allowed inside the actual nature area. The Interlakes Trail is, however, wheelchair accessible.

Keep an eye out for: all sorts of waterfowl, red-tailed hawks, cinnamon teals, marsh wrens, yellow warblers, common yellowthroats, osprey, willow flycatchers, and great egrets.

Mount Tabor

6220 SE Salmon St.

This might not be the obvious birding choice, but you can hardly get more urban than this extinct volcano plopped down in the middle of Southeast Portland. Though many of the migratory birds this location is known for only start showing up in springtime, you still might catch a red-tailed hawk or other raptor while hiking to the top. It’s easy to reach with public transit and ideally situated to combine with a coffee-and-cake stop in the surrounding neighborhoods.

Keep an eye out for: red-tailed hawks, Cooper’s hawks, chestnut-backed chickadees and, later in the season, yellow-rumped warblers, Pacific-slope flycatchers, and spotted towhees.

