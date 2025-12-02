What to Do in Portland (Dec. 3–9)

Willamette Week is in the middle of our most important annual fundraiser. As a local independent news outlet, we need your help.

SEE: Carte Blanche presents Donni Davy

Donni Davy is the makeup visionary behind HBO’s Euphoria (where many cultural reset-level makeup looks were as headline grabbing as the series’ stars) and the founder of award-winning vegan beauty brand Half Magic. For her Carte Blanche program, Davy invites audiences to step into a dazzling exploration of the intersection of beauty, storytelling and transformation by examining the power of makeup in film and television—how it shapes character, narrative and culture itself. Tomorrow Theater, 3530 Division St., tomorrowtheater.org. 7 pm Wednesday, Dec. 3. $35. All ages.

SEE: Telltale 8th Annual Holiday Show

The charm of this storytelling show is in the dynamic lineup of performers—some varsity speakers and some promising newcomers—who share stories crafted to tug heartstrings, tickle funny bones, and strengthen community connection through the art of story. This show is the team’s annual holiday extravaganza; feel empowered to come dressed for the season (whatever that means to you—hopefully ugly sweaters), and if the community-building angle inspires, bring a wrapped gift for a sweet intermission exchange. Alberta Street Pub, 1036 NE Alberta St., albertastreetpub.com. 5 pm Thursday, Dec. 4. $17–$50. 21+.

GO: Machine Nightmares

You needn’t be an artist to see how dramatically artificial intelligence has impacted creative work, but it might help to hear artists talk about the realities of how AI has and will affect our lives, our labor and, perhaps most important, our creative culture. Machine Nightmares is essentially a speaking program that has invited storytellers and performers from across Portland’s creative and educational fields to speak to both the long- and short-term effects of AI on education, industry, arts and culture. Mother Foucault’s Bookshop, 523 SE Morrison St., motherfoucaultsbookshop.com. 6–8 pm Thursday, Dec. 4. Free. All ages.

DRINK: Holiday Brewfest

It’s that time of year again, when the holiday season affords yet another reason to spend a crisp afternoon in Pioneer Courthouse Square, rubbing shoulders with your fellow Portlanders and maybe getting tipsy. This year’s annual Holiday Brewfest promises all manner of winter beers and ciders, served in heated tents while DJs spin your favorite celebratory jams and everyone glows beneath the light of Portland’s enormous lighted tree. The two-day outdoor celebration brings not only a vast array of seasonal artisan brew samples, but also cozy vibes and that all-important boozy holiday cheer. Pioneer Courthouse Square, 701 SW 6th Ave., thesquarepdx.org. 5:30–10 pm Friday and noon–10 pm Saturday, Dec. 5 and 6. Drink service until 9:30 pm. $37. 21+.

DRINK: Bartenders Guild Fundraiser

Celebrate the end of Prohibition with cocktails crafted by some of the city’s finest mixologists. Jams will be provided by funk outfit the Signifiers, Inky J Tattoos will be serving free flash tats, and a silent auction benefiting the Oregon Bartenders Guild will feature a number of rare items up for grabs. Bonus: General admission promises a riot of a good time, but a VIP ticket includes early entry, a curated swag bag, and a guided tasting before the party starts. Mitchell Wine Group, 221 SE Main St., mitchellwinegroup.com. 7 pm Friday, Dec. 5. $25–$50. 21+.

SEE: Mike Epps

Since 2000, Mike Epps has been part of our cultural fabric of hilarious, evergreen comedy references (c’mon, Craig). If you don’t know Epps from HBO’s Def Comedy Jam in 1995—a show he would later go on to host—perhaps you’ve heard of one of his many classic films (many with Ice Cube): Next Friday, Friday After Next, and All About the Benjamins. Give yourself the holiday gift of seeing this comedy titan live, and you’ll have (his) jokes to tell for the rest of the year. Helium Comedy Club, 1510 SE 9th Ave., portland.heliumcomedy.com. 4, 7 and 10 pm Saturday and 7 and 9:30 pm Sunday, Dec. 6 and 7. $73–$95. 21+.

SEE: Heathers vs. TRU: Denim on Denim Night

Catch the final adult Rose City Rollers bout of the season as the Heartless Heathers take on Trans Rollers United at The Hangar at Oaks Park. If you’ve yet to experience the incredible energy of one of our city’s premier sporting events, now could be the perfect time. Not just because the harrowing feats of athleticism are wheely inspiring, but also because the denim-on-denim theme of the night will likely produce some incredible Instagrams for the grid. The Hangar at Oaks Park, 7805 SE Oaks Park Way, rosecityrollers.com. 7 pm Saturday, Dec. 6. $21, kids free.

GO: Wild Art Fest

Holiday shopping in the Portland area is dominated by craft artisan fairs (as it should be), so lean in with aplomb and check out this year’s Wild Art Festival, returning to the Wingspan Event Center in Hillsboro for two full days of nature-inspired art, books, crafts, and more. Bonus: This event does more than support our vibrant local art scene—it also supports the Bird Alliance of Oregon’s mission to protect our precious wildlife and the glorious environments they depend on. Wingspan Event Center, 801 NE 34th Ave., Hillsboro, wildartsfestival.org. 10 am–5 pm Saturday and 10 am–4 pm Sunday, Dec. 6 and 7. $13, 18 and under free.

SEE: The Moth Mainstage

For the uninitiated, The Moth is foremost a storytelling open-mic competition wherein audience-rated winners move on to compete against other captivating storytellers. There are broadcast and book branches of the Moth tree, all in service of gripping audiences who may be forever changed by the deft storytelling on display. This massively anticipated Mainstage event (in partnership with Literary Arts) returns to Portland with the theme Daring—bold risks, brave confessions, and moments that demanded everything they had. This event is more than an open-mic winners’ roundup; for Moth Mainstage, five master storytellers will take the Schnitz stage to conjure laughter, gasps, and perhaps the occasional swoon. Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 1037 SW Broadway, portland5.com. 7 pm Monday, Dec. 8. $25. 13+.