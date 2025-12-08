Visit Some of Portland’s Best Movie Theaters

Willamette Week is in the middle of our most important annual fundraiser. As a local independent news outlet, we need your help.

With one of the highest number of movie theaters per capita in the country, Portland has long been a great city for film lovers.

If you’re looking to flee February for a few hours, there are plenty of places to catch a flick here—but I’m less interested in quantity than what these cinemas bring to the table. Portland’s best movie spots aren’t run-of-the mill multiplexes. We’ve got several historic, indie theaters with stellar curations and unique offerings every day of the week.

All cinemas on this list have incredible showings and cozy atmospheres—the perfect combination for escaping Pacific Northwest winter weather.

Hollywood Theatre

Hollywood Theater sign (Brian Brose)

Alright, I had to start with the Hollywood Theatre. This beautiful historic cinema opened in 1926 with a screening of the silent film that inspired my personal motto: More Pay, Less Work. After a 1980s slump (I blame Reagan) the theater made the comeback of a lifetime and is now regarded as a Portland cinematic icon. Aside from the majesty of that glowy marquee, what makes it so unique? Film, baby.

The Hollywood is the only theater in the Pacific Northwest with the ability to play films in 70 mm. Thanks to programmer Dan Halsted, it also has an extensive rare collection of kung fu films (from his personal collection, actually), which the Hollywood showcases regularly. According to Halsted, nothing looks better than a film on 70 mm. It’s what movies were made for. Sure, the tickets cost a tad more, but those heavy rolls of film cost thousands to ship and take a trained projectionist to run. Digital is fine, too, but it’s like playing a CD in the car versus cuing up the vinyl. It just takes you there.

The Hollywood’s also got a bar with classic movie snacks, beer and cider on tap, as well as a secret passageway to the pizza joint next door, so you can down a slice while you’re enjoying your film. Come for the unique experience of watching 35 and 70 mm films both vintage and modern, which often come with unique introductions by the theater crew.

4122 NE Sandy Blvd. (hollywoodtheatre.org)

Clinton Street Theater

This little theater is nestled on one of the cutest streets in town. Step up to the charming little box office and step back in time. This is a venue for “all things weird and wonderful.” From regular Rocky Horror screenings and drag shows to Wednesday night’s Church of Film series “dedicated to the strange, lost and overlooked treasures of cinema past.” Most films start off with delightfully inspired introductions (shout-out to Muriel for always teaching us something new).

Food options include canned beverages of every nature, popcorn and candies. If you’re hungry before or after the show, there are plenty of amazing food options on sweet little Clinton Street.

2522 SE Clinton St. (cstpdx.com)

Academy Theater

Academy Theater (Courtesy of Academy Theater)

If you’re looking to revisit some old classics in a cozy atmosphere, roll over to Academy on Southeast Stark in the Montavilla neighborhood. This is one of the best spots to catch an old favorite from the 1980s and 1990s. Any day of the week, the marquee is bound to have something like Basic Instinct, Spaceballs, or Demon Slayer alongside a new release, all on the same night. And if you happen to stop in on a Wednesday, you’re in for ’90s-style pricing, with all-day matinee prices ($6.50 for a movie? Maybe I can afford to go more often.)

As for eats, this theater not only offers the classic pizza and hot dogs, but after 6 pm you can order veggie and avocado sushi rolls from Miyamoto, one of the best and unassuming sushi spots in town.

7818 SE Stark St. (academytheaterpdx.com)

Laurelhurst Theater

Laurelhurst Theater (Courtesy of Laurelhurst Theater)

Finally, a movie theater that serves salad! Yes, it also has pizza and a pretty extensive popcorn bar (sprinkle those little popped corns with all your favorite toppings), but sometimes a girl just wants to have a fresh little movie salad. The Laurelhurst has an extensive beer, cider and wine list, and even cookies, so you can cozy up all afternoon for a double feature if you want.

Speaking of which, the Laurelhurst always plays the best new films alongside throwback classics (it has a knack for good 1990s selections). Plus, it’s in the heart of a great neighborhood for those pre-film meals or post-flick beverages. Shout-out to Staccato Gelato down the street for serving up bambino-size gelato in all the right flavors.

2735 E Burnside St. (laurelhursttheater.com)

Tomorrow Theater

The design team behind the Tomorrow Theater (Courtesy of Tomorrow Theater)

Though it started out as a theater for folks favoring a particular type of film (it used to screen adult films), the Tomorrow Theater is now a classy joint operated by the Portland Art Museum. Most showings are combined with some sort of activity beforehand, like pre-film trivia and director Q&As, or feature special guest curations, such as Peachy Springs’ bingo night and standup by comedians like Robby Hoffman. Recent events have included pairing The Persian Version with Iranian dancing, a Scream triple feature, and a special screening of the film Yo No Soy Guapo with a DJ set by rgrq.xyz . This November, the cinema hosts Plus Plus, a 10-day festival blending film, performance, music and immersive experiences to explore what it means to create the future together.

The Tomorrow’s concession stand offers cocktails, beer and wine, cake bombs, as well as pizza and popcorn.

3530 SE Division St. (tomorrowtheater.org)

Special Mentions…

Special shout-outs go to Cinemagic (2021 SE Hawthorne Blvd., thecinemagictheater.com) for its VHS nights, Studio One (3945 SE Powell Blvd., studioonetheater.com) for its plush couches and extensive order-to-your-spot dinner and dessert menu, and Cinema 21 (616 NW 21st Ave., cinema21.com) for its always excellent curation and for frequently hosting Tommy Wiseau’s masterpiece The Room.

