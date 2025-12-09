What to Do in Portland (Dec. 10–16, 2025)

Willamette Week is in the middle of our most important annual fundraiser. As a local independent news outlet, we need your help.

GO: Merry-achi Christmas

José Hernández, eight-time Grammy-nominated bandleader and trumpeter extraordinaire, brings Mariachi Sol de México to Portland via the Oregon Symphony to make the Yuletide a celebración auténtica with the official “Merry-achi Christmas” tour, celebrating the Christmas season with a dazzling blend of mariachi and holiday classics. Feliz Navidad, indeed. Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 1037 SW Broadway, orsymphony.org. 7:30 pm Wednesday, Dec. 10. $35–$92. All ages.

GO: Church: Wrath

From the storytellers who brought you 7 Deadly Sins comes Church, a seven-part interactive live storytelling event series whose first edition, Wrath, plays in partnership with the Portland Art Museum’s Tomorrow Theater. This event is a storytelling subversion (or perversion if you prefer) of a Sunday service and features all the trappings of an old-school tent revival, including a full choir, singalong hymnals, riotous and/or moving testimonials by local luminaries Alina Aliyar, Bradford Jordan, Alex Dang, Leann Johnson, Maxx Katz and, of course, a disquietingly foxy pastor (Travis Abels) to oversee the proceedings/conversions. Tomorrow Theater, 3530 Division St., tomorrowtheater.org. 7:30 pm Thursday, Dec. 11. $20. 21+.

EAT: Holiday Market with the Food Innovation Center

The whole holiday season (and Portland in general) is so foodie-coded, it stands to reason the Oregon State University Food Innovation Center would hold an annual Holiday Market to promote small-batch, artisan, and innovative local food entrepreneurs and makers. Come through to both shop for the food stars on your holiday gifting list, and to sample wares, catch a holiday buzz with Parallel PDX pouring a special selection of wine, and do a responsible amount of booty shaking to some live music. Food Innovation Center, 1207 NW Naito Parkway, shopsmallpdx.com. 4 pm Thursday, Dec. 11. Free. All ages.

GO: 24 Days of Xmas Zine Release Party

Kevin Sampsell—author of the short story collection Creamy Bullets, the memoir A Common Pornography, the novel This Is Between Us and the books I Made an Accident (Collages and Poems) and Sean the Stick, the latter a collaboration with the artist Emma Jon-Michael Frank—reads from his new zine of Christmas stories, The 24 Days of Xmas, with guest authors Courtenay Hameister, Kirk Read and Brianna Wheeler (oh snap, that’s me!) adding to the festivities by sharing their (our) own Christmas works. Mother Foucault’s Bookshop, 715 SE Grand Ave., motherfoucaultsbookshop.com. 7 pm Friday, Dec. 12. Free. All ages.

SEE: Nitro Circus

Portland is more than gourmand bazaars, cross-cultural appreciation, and polarizing alternative theater—we also shred. Hence Nitro Circus’ stop at Moda Center. Co-founded by X Games superstar Travis Pastrana, Nitro Circus is billed as an electrifying stadium extravaganza featuring world-class athletes, daredevils, and FMX, BMX, skate, scooter, and everything-in-between riders, all at the top of their game. For those whose best night ever might include witnessing the raw power of street athletes testing the limits of what’s possible in never-been-done showdowns right before your very eyes—cop your tix ASAP. Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 300 N Ramsay Way, rosequarter.com. 7 pm Friday, Dec. 12. $40–$142. 21+.

SEE: A-WOL Winter Gala

A-WOL Dance Collective’s annual winter gala is an elegant soirée celebrating creativity, talent, and the bold, daring works that make up the collective’s yearly programming. This event, with two showtimes to accommodate its anticipated audiences, promises productions like no other, bringing together the past, present and future of A-WOL Dance Collective in an event that, even for the novice aerial arts fan, is a can’t-miss event. Bonus: There will be snacks, holiday cocktails, a raffle, silent auction items and an opportunity to meet A-WOL’s board. A-WOL Warehouse, 513 NE Schuyler St., awoldance.org. 4 and 7 pm Saturday, Dec. 13. $16–$38. All ages.

GO: Portland’s Public Menorah Lighting

From the city that brought you both a tree arrival event and a tree lighting event comes yet another community celebration of this holiday season. Chabad Center for Jewish Life invites Portlanders near and far to join their neighbors to celebrate Hanukkah with the annual lighting of Portland’s Public Menorah, with live music, traditional Hanukkah foods, dignitaries, and family festivities launching eight nights of light and joy. L’chaim! Pioneer Courthouse Square, 701 SW 6th Ave., thesquarepdx.org. 4 pm Sunday, Dec. 14. Free. All ages.

LISTEN: Rose Tinted, Charles Brown III

For Rose Tinted’s Tuesday night Goodfoot residency, they’ve invited keyboardist par excellence Charles Brown III to play with them through the captivating catalogs of dearly departed and universally revered R&B and hip-hop icons J Dilla and D’Angelo—both of whom created tracks that inarguably became integral to the soundtracks (and sexual awakenings) of so many Gen X and millennial lives—well, the cool ones anyway. Goodfoot, 2845 SE Stark St, thegoodfoot.com. 8 pm Tuesday, Dec. 15. $5. 21+.