Oregon State Parks and Metro Want You to Get Out on New Year’s Day

If you’ve resolved to spend more time in nature in 2026—or simply want to get a little fresh air amid the winter blahs—Oregon State Parks and Metro have announced winter programming that could be just the ticket.

Oregon State Parks has announced 32 guided First Day Hikes, led by rangers and volunteers, at 25 state parks around the state on Jan. 1.

Sites for this year’s hikes include Milo McIver State Park in Clackamas County, Emigrant Springs State Heritage Area between Pendleton and LaGrande, and Bandon State Natural Area on Oregon’s south coast. Difficulty levels vary, with trail lengths ranging from a quick quarter-mile nature walk to a 5-mile trek. Rangers and volunteers will share stories of park history, geology, wildlife and plants. Participants are encouraged to plan for winter weather, dress in layers, wear sturdy shoes, bring water and carry binoculars for spotting wildlife. Snowshoes are recommended for the Emigrant State Heritage Area trek.

The hikes themselves are free, according to Oregon State Parks, but some parks require a day-use parking permit. Day-use permits cost $10 per day for Oregon residents or $12 for nonresidents; you can also buy annual permits online or at park offices. (The cost of an annual permit is going up on Jan. 1, so these final days of December are a good time to buy.)

Registration is required for some hikes; check Oregon State Parks’ First Day Hikes page for a full list of hikes and more info about each.

Another option if you’re itching to get outside on the first day of the year: Metro is offering free parking at five Portland-area parks on Jan. 1. If you can’t make it to any of the parks in question—Oxbow Regional Park, Blue Lake Regional Park, Broughton Beach, M. James Gleason Memorial Boat Ramp and Chinook Landing Marine Park—Metro Parks and Nature will offer two more free parking days in January—Jan. 15 and 19—and 19 total free parking days throughout the year.

The regional government is also offering a variety of free workshops, nature hikes and stewardship events throughout the year. On the agenda for January: an intro to wildlife photography class, offered both Jan. 16 and 26 at Smith and Bybee Wetlands Natural Area; forest bathing walks at Smith and Bybee and Scouter’s Mountain on Jan. 17 and 31, respectively; and a birding workshop focused on the raptors and waterfowl of Sauvie Island on Jan. 24.

Most of these events have limited capacity, and registration is required. You can check Metro’s full calendar for upcoming events at oregonmetro.gov/calendar for up-to-date information.