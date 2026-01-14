Three Great Portland Dinner Dates

Suppose you’re in a relationship, dating, or jumping into a dinner date with someone new. Here are a few places you might want to consider adding to your dining rotation or new restaurants you might have yet to discover.

The Mood: Casual, but romantic

The Place: Bar Martina

Last year, Luce opened Bar Martina, a welcoming spot for guests to have a drink and wait for their table next door—or to enjoy a mouthwatering yet straightforward meal in its new space. Try the Tramezzi, a sandwich with asparagus or prosciutto, egg and light, fluffy mayo that pairs well with any other item on the menu of light Italian fare. Aside from the dreamy ambience, the prices at Bar Martina will keep you coming back; most offerings are under $10 a plate. 2138 E Burnside St., luceportland.com/pages/events-parties-catering. Sunday–Thursday 2–10 pm, Friday and Saturday 2-11 pm.

The Mood: Getting serious

The Place: Old Pal

This Buckman spot has the look of a European bistro with a distinctly Pacific Northwest flair; it’s as trustworthy as the name suggests, and as cool as your most confident friend. You should start your meal with fresh raw oysters and all the accoutrements: prawn cocktail, claims in butter and cream sauce, or mussels on toast. If you’re not into proteins from the sea, Old Pal has an outstanding cheese selection from Cowbell, one of the best cheese producers in the city; tasty salads with fresh produce; and easy-to-taste ricotta gnocchi or porcini Bolognese pasta. Wash it all down with any one of the delicious handmade cocktails: an Oaxacan Negroni or a salted yuzu pandan gin highball. A curated wine list and draft beers, along with thoughtful mocktails, round out the beverage options. Perfect for a night out with a new or longtime love, or a friend date with your bestie (or besties). 3350 SE Morrison St., 503-477-9663, oldpalpdx.com. 4–9 pm Thursday–Sunday.

The Mood: Downright giddy

The Place: Yaowarat

This Montavilla Thai Chinese restaurant delivers on flavor and atmosphere in the most over-the-top and delicious way. Everything on the menu is teeth-lickingly, mouthwateringly good, including chive cakes, crispy bean curd dumplings, mapo tofu, and stir-fried chrysanthemum greens, to name a few. This spot also offers a vegan and gluten-free menu, and you will want to finish your meal with the sweet offerings, which include milk pudding and toasted buns in pandan custard. Flavors are clearly and carefully considered and crafted, and the space is beautifully decorated with lanterns that fill the space with golden light. 7937 SE Stark St., 971-420-8913, yaowaratpdx.com. 5–9 pm Monday–Thursday, 5–10 pm Friday, 11 am–2 pm and 5–10 pm Saturday, 11 am–2 pm, 4:30–9 pm Sunday.