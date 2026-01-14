Three Great Portland Just-a-Quick-Drink Dates

Say you meet someone that you might be interested in but you don’t want to commit your time and wallet to dinner. Drinks anyone? Here are a few places we recommend for a quick drink—whether your mood is extremely casual or a little more upscale.

The Mood: Romantic, moody, cozy

The Place: Bar Nina

Two words: wine cave. Bar Nina is a small, underground wine bar on Northeast Alberta Street, with cement and stone walls and ambient lighting. Expect an impressive wine selection (owners John House and Ksenija Kostic are the winemakers at Ovum Wines and makers of Big Salt), glimmering in a dimly lit bar with art, textiles, leather seating, and wooden walls and accents make the space even more intimate. Discover rare pours and natural wines—it’s hard to order a bad glass of anything here—or snag seats in the cozy nook above the bar. If you and your date are peckish, marcona almonds, Rioja sausages, piquillo peppers stuffed with tuna, or a deluxe grilled cheese made with Dos Hermanos bread round out the menu to satisfy taste buds in need of a snack between sips. 1719 NE Alberta St., 503-206-6852, barninapdx.com. 5–11 pm Monday–Saturday, 4–10 pm Sunday.

The Mood: Frisky but classy

The Place: Angel Face

Angel Face is a sweet little jewel box of a bar in the Kerns neighborhood. The menu here is unfussy and leans Parisian, including warming onion soup and bright green salad options to add warm goat cheese on croutes, clams with shallots, garlic and white wine and, of course, steak frites. Grabbing a seat at the bar to watch the careful crafting of your cocktails will help fill any gaps of awkward silence if you run out of things to talk about. The amorous atmosphere and top-notch cocktails certainly set the mood. Honestly, the thought of having a gin martini with a lemon twist while sitting at the oval-shaped bar already makes me feel a certain type of way. 14 NE 28th Ave., 503-239-3804, angelfaceportland.com. 4:30–11 pm Sunday–Thursday, 4:30 pm–midnight Friday and Saturday.

The Mood: Casual, cool, unbothered

The Place: Sandy Hut

A Portland institution and classic dive, Sandy Hut might be the most nonchalant (and cheapest) place for a low-key meetup. While it’s got a gritty vibe, it also has history on its side: The Hut, opened in 1923, is one of the oldest bars in Portland, and that tacky but classic mood is underscored by a panel of caricatures by Al Hirschfeld. There is plenty of space to grab a seat at the bar, snuggle up at a booth, or grab a table outside—or you can play pool, if you’re in need of some auxiliary entertainment. Plus, if your date isn’t working out, trust that you’ll be surrounded by other lonely hearts to possibly chat up. The menu includes classic bar fare—smash burgers and fries—along with prime rib served every Wednesday night. To quench your thirst, the Hut has several taps, Rainier (duh), and a full bar. 1430 NE Sandy Blvd., 503-235-7972, instagram.com/sandyhutpdx. 11:30 am–2:30 am daily.