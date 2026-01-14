I Went to All of Portland’s Sex Clubs. Here’s What You Need to Know.

My first impression of sex clubs was that they were strictly for the freakiest of deviants. But after attending several of Portland’s hottest “play parties,” I discovered something else entirely: perfectly normal people who just like to fuck (or watch), and an entire lifestyle built for those unafraid to flirt with the edges.

Club Privata

Privata no longer calls itself a “sex club,” opting instead for “lifestyle club”—a distinction meant to emphasize that pleasure here is about more than sex, it’s about community.

From the outside, it’s discreet to the point of invisibility; if you walked past, you might miss it entirely. Inside, the space is drenched in bisexual lighting: Sultry blues and magentas wash over a hardwood dance floor. At its center sits a metal cage with a raised platform, perfect for go-go dancers. Past the floor is the main bar, a locker area, and a back room dedicated to flogging, a form of impact play involving a tailed baton or whip. The second floor includes another bar and VIP room, along with private bedrooms where patrons can link up, along with a balcony that offer a bird’s-eye view of the dance floor. On the third floor, you’ll find another bar and a dreamy sprawl of beds haloed by drapes and antique mirrors.

Earlier in the night, the space is packed, leaving little room for actual fucking. But as the crowd thins closer to midnight, action arises, like a young woman having her cakes worked by a salt-and-pepper daddy in nothing but a tank top. According to owner Holly R., who runs Privata with her husband, Charles, the club caters to an older demographic—ages 35 to 40—and plenty of people come just to dance.

What to Know Before You Go: A really clean and classy late-night buffet (served by professionals) can be found in front of the lockers and across from the coat check so you can grab a snack on your way home from an active evening. 824 SW 1st Ave., 503-954-2701, clubprivata.com. 8 pm–2 am Thursday, 8 pm–3 am Friday and Saturday.

The Velvet Rope

Where Privata leans nightclub with subtle action, The Velvet Rope feels like a full-on fuckfest on its busier nights. The crowd skews late 30s and beyond. After a security search, guests enter a mirrored lobby to purchase membership. First-timers must sign a release and attend a mandatory tour.

Past the curtain is a runway aisle with the first of two hot tubs on the left.

The crowd here is more of a mixed bag, likely due to lower membership fees and a more relaxed dress code. There’s greater diversity in body types, ethnicities and ages. Down the hall is a large room designed for group play, followed by smaller private rooms. The first floor also houses a dance floor and bar, with viewing-window rooms nearby. Upstairs is another bar, food, a smoking section, and a massive lovers’ bed, often the centerpiece on gang-bang nights. Above it, a large screen loops themed porn, surrounded by couches meant for less-inhibited lounging.

What to Know Before You Go: Prepare to be approached and to witness some pretty bold sexual activity. Depending on the crowd, you never know what to expect, but on busier evenings are lots of visible sexual activity and a recurring monthly gang-bang night, so be sure to check the website for the chosen theme of the evening. 3533 SE César E. Chávez Blvd., 971-271-7064, velvetropepdx.com. 8 pm-3 am Friday and Saturday, 8 pm–2 am Sunday.

Sanctuary

Sanctuary (Courtesy Photo)

If Privata and The Velvet Rope had a baby, it might look like Sanctuary. Draped in red and black leather instead of blues and purples, Sanctuary attracts a noticeably younger, queerer crowd. Located downtown, the entrance is far less discreet. A single flight of stairs leads to a one-floor play space visible from nearly every angle, making cruising effortless.

Leather benches for impact play lie center stage, directly across from the bar. The perimeter offers ample seating for spectators, along with doorless rooms that provide slightly more privacy under glowing bisexual lighting. There are no private rooms here, but what Sanctuary lacks in discretion it makes up for with a stage, DJ and dance floor that keep the energy high.

What to Know Before You Go: This crowd skews younger, with most patrons appearing to be in their early 20s. It’s also smaller, with only one floor and one bar; several bartenders still make for a long wait for a beverage. 33 NW 9th Ave., pdxsanctuary.com. See website for a calendar and hours.

Hawks

Hawks (Courtesy Photo)

Less of a nightclub than a community hub and bath house, Hawks offers highly accessible pricing and skews heavily queer, particularly toward gay men. Historically true to form, Hawks is a gender-inclusive nude space.

Upon entry, rules and boundaries are made explicit. Consent comes first, and courtesy is always encouraged, especially in the hot tubs, sauna, and steam room. (I was politely informed that “finishing” requires cleanup.) Membership includes a locker, towel, and access to showers on the way to spalike amenities. Beyond the locker rooms are private rooms that continue upstairs, ending in a large mat and two swinging sex chairs at the top of the stairs.

Like other clubs, Hawks hosts themed nights. On the day I visited, offerings included free STI testing and naked yoga. Once again, the queer space drew a younger crowd with a wide range of body types and an ease that made the environment feel less like a secret and more like a sanctuary of its own.

What to Know Before You Go: You will be asked to remove your shoes at the door; the person who checks you in will give you a locker key in exchange. Weeknights are super chill depending on the calendar, and men-only nights include anyone who identifies as masc. 335 SE 99th Ave., 503-946-8659, hawkspdx.com. Open 24 hours Saturday and Sunday, 10 am–midnight Friday, 10 am–2 am Monday–Thursday.

Sex Clubs 101

Consent is key. Each place has explicit rules about enthusiastic consent and have zero tolerance for sexual misconduct or predatory behavior. There are people who patrol the facilities at TVR and other security measures in place at other facilities.

No cellphones are allowed in any area of any of these clubs. This is the most difficult rule to follow, but it’s also the most important. I’ve heard of people keeping them on their body to exchange phone numbers with a spicy hookup, but pen and paper is always available to write down contact info, too.

Bring tangible currency, like cash or a card. I tried to use my Apple Pay and was denied due to the no phones rule.

Pack light. Lockers allow customers to store personal belongings, such as phones, personal sex toys, or a change of clothing. I still recommend packing light with just a wristlet that has the essentials.

Bring lube. And your preferred brand of condoms. Privata and TVR provide free condoms in their play areas, and Hawks has a mini-store of fun sex accessories behind the check-in desk—but for the optimal experience and comfort, I recommend bringing what works for you.

Cum as you are and leave your judgment at the door. While these spaces have a “what happens here, stays here” vibe, like Vegas, anonymity isn’t always guaranteed in public spaces, so enter at your own risk. And although dress codes vary, good hygiene is always encouraged.